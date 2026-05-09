IPL 2026, CSK vs LSG: Chennai seek play-off push vs struggling Lucknow

Chennai Super Kings face Lucknow Super Giants in a must-win IPL match as they fight to keep their playoff aspirations alive amidst inconsistent performances.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad scored unbeaten knocks of 74 and 67 earlier this month, and Chennai Super Kings will be looking for a good one from the opener when they take on Lucknow Super Giants at home on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Chennai Super Kings need a win against Lucknow Super Giants to keep their IPL playoff hopes alive.

Sanju Samson's batting form is crucial for CSK's success in the IPL tournament.

Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, are struggling at the bottom of the IPL points table.

Mitchell Marsh's recent century has provided a boost to LSG's campaign despite their struggles.

Injuries to key players like Josh Inglis and Mohsin Khan have hampered LSG's performance in the IPL.

Sixth-placed Chennai Super Kings will look to keep their play-off hopes alive when they face a beleaguered Lucknow Super Giants, currently languishing at the bottom of the points table, in the Indian Premier League match in Chennai on Sunday.

With the league stage entering a decisive phase, CSK still remain in contention for a top-four finish despite an inconsistent campaign marked by batting collapses and patchy performances both at home and away.

CSK's Home Advantage and Key Players

Returning to Chepauk could offer the five-time champions an opportunity to regain momentum against LSG, who have endured a forgettable season and are already staring at an exit.

CSK's campaign has largely revolved around Sanju Samson, whose starts at the top have often dictated the team's fortunes.

While new recruit Samson has emerged as the team's batting anchor and "backbone", skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has struggled for consistency with the bat this season.

After a poor start, Ruturaj regained form at the beginning of this month with crucial unbeaten knocks of 74 and 67, his resurgence helping steer CSK towards the top five, even though he failed in their last outing against Delhi Capitals with Samson remaining unbeaten on a match-winning 52-ball 87.

The hosts would also expect bigger contributions from the middle-order featuring Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton and Shivam Dube, hoping to accelerate in the death overs.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is yet to play a match, sidelined due to a persistent calf injury sustained before the season. While he has trained in the nets, he has not featured in the playing eleven so far.

Chepauk Conditions and LSG's Struggles

The conditions at Chepauk have shifted from their traditional extreme slow, spin-friendly nature to more balanced and batting-friendly, but they still retain some assistance for spinners, hence the duo of Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad could be the key for CSK in the middle overs.

LSG, on the other hand, are enduring a disastrous season, sitting at the bottom of the table (10th place) with only three wins from 10 matches.

Skipper Rishabh Pant is experiencing a challenging season and has so far struggled to justify his record Rs 27 crore price tag with befitting efforts with the bat. He showed flashes of brilliance, including a 32 off 10 balls against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, but his overall form has been underwhelming.

LSG's Hope and Bowling Attack

However, Mitchell Marsh's 56-ball 111 in the nine-run win against RCB has given fresh impetus to LSG's campaign in a season in which they struggled for consistency throughout, with both their batting and bowling units failing to click collectively and consistently.

The win against RCB ended a six-match losing streak for the LSG.

Although struggling at the bottom of the table, this win kept LSG's slim hopes for the playoffs alive.

The big-hitting Nicholas Pooran will also have a key role to play in the middle overs.

As far as the LSG bowling attack is concerned, it is spearheaded by experienced India seamer Mohammed Shami, with useful support coming from Prince Yadav and spinners Shahbaz Ahmed and Digvesh Singh Rathi.

Injuries to Josh Inglis and Mohsin Khan have also pegged LSG back.

Head To Head

Lucknow Super Giants hold a slender lead over Chennai Super Kings.

The teams have met six times since 2022.

LSG won three of those matches and CSK 2.

In 2023 their fixture was abandoned due to rain.

CSK's Highest Score 217 for 7, in 2023

LSG's Highest Score 213 for 4, in 2024

CSK are placed sixth on the IPL 2026 points table with 5 wins from 10 games.

LSG are 10th with 3 wins from 10.

Match Info

May 10, 3.30 pm IST: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Jamie Overton, Urvil Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Mukesh Choudhary.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (captain & Wicketkeeper), Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav.