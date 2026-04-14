IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Slump A Big Worry For CSK

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's lean patch with the bat is proving to be a major worry for the five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings.

IMAGE: Can CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad get back among the runs against KKR? Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ruturaj Gaikwad is yet to go past the 50-run mark in IPL 2026.

Gaikwad has managed only 56 runs in four innings at a below-par strike rate of 103.70.

Gaikwad's dot-ball percentage stands at 38.4 per cent in T20 matches since the start of 2025.

It is turning out to be a tough season with the bat for Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2026 so far.



CSK finally secured their first win of IPL 2026 against Delhi Capitals after starting the season with three straight defeats. Despite the morale-boosting win, Gaikwad's lean patch with the bat is proving to be a major worry for the five-time IPL champions.

Gaikwad is yet to go past the 50-run mark in IPL 2026, with his best being a scratchy 22-ball 28 against Punjab Kings in Chennai. Overall, in four innings, he has tallied just 56 runs at a below-par strike rate of 103.70.

Gaikwad Struggling To Rotate Strike

However, the big concern for CSK is Gaikwad's dot-ball percentage, which stands at 38.4 per cent in T20 matches since the start of 2025, clearly indicating his inability to rotate the strike.



The right-hander has failed to deliver with the bat since January 2025, tallying just 184 runs in 10 innings at an average of 18.40, with two fifties and a best score of 63.



Gaikwad played just five matches in IPL 2025 before an injury ruled him out for the rest of the tournament. Batting at No 3 last year, scored 122 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 150.61 with two fifties.



Gaikwad, who joined CSK ahead of IPL 2020, has played 75 matches in his IPL career, amassing 2558 runs at a strike rate of 136.74, with two centuries and five fifties.