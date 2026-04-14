IPL 2026: KKR spinners limit Chennai Super Kings to 192

Kolkata Knight Riders' masterful spin bowling, spearheaded by Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, and Varun Chakaravarthy, restricted CSK to a chaseable total in their IPL 2026 encounter in Chennai.

IMAGE: CSK's Sarfaraz Khan is bowled by Sunil Narine during the IPL 2026 match in Chennai on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Kolkata Knight Riders' spin trio of Narine, Anukul, and Varun stifled Chennai Super Kings' scoring in the middle overs.

Kartik Tyagi's pace bowling at the death further restricted CSK's run rate.

Sanju Samson and Ayush Mhatre provided a strong start for CSK, but the spinners capitalised on the two-paced Chepauk track.

Dewald Brevis and Sarfaraz Khan contributed, but CSK fell short of a par score due to KKR's disciplined bowling.

Kolkata Knight Riders produced one of their best bowling performances, riding on the spin troika of Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, and Varun Chakaravarthy, to restrict Chennai Super Kings to a manageable 192 for five in an IPL match here on Tuesday.

After Sanju Samson (48 off 32 balls) and Ayush Mhatre (38 off 17 balls) took the score to 72 for 2 at the end of the powerplay, off-spinner Narine (1/21 in 4 overs), slow left-armer Anukul (1/21 in 3 overs) and Varun (0/26 in 3 overs) gave only 68 runs in the 10 overs that they sent down cumulatively, while getting two wickets.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson bats. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

In the 14 overs after the Powerplay, CSK managed only 120 runs at less than nine runs per over, and it was all down to the KKR spinners.

At the back-end, Kartik Tyagi (2/35 in 4 overs) bowled fast, in the late 140s, and also mixed it with pace off deliveries out of batter's arc to make things difficult.

IMAGE: KKR's Anukul Roy celebrates with Ramandeep Singh after taking the wicket of CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Dewald Brevis (41 off 29 balls) showed glimpses of his class while Sarfaraz Khan (23 off 18 balls) once again displayed his cheeky cricketing smarts in a half-century plus stand, but CSK were at least 20 runs short of a par score on this track.

At the start, Samson teed off with three boundaries, including a streaky one off Vaibhav Arora's in his opening over.

However, it was U-19 World Cup winning captain Mhatre, who upped the ante straightaway with back-to-back sixes off Cameron Green, apart from hitting a couple of boundaries.

IMAGE: CSK opener Sanju Samson is bowled by Kartik Tyagi. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

The standout would be a Kapil Dev-style 'Nataraja Shot' behind square. He also hit another open-chested six over mid-wicket. Mhatre's knock really gave the CSK innings the required momentum, even as Samson played the second fiddle during that phase.

While his innings could be termed far from being a smooth effort, he did show his touch with one straight six off Kartik Tyagi, who later came back with a fast 148.1 click off-cutter to breach Samson's defence.

The Chepauk track was two-paced in nature, with the odd ball gripping and coming into the bat late, and the KKR trio of Anukul, Narine and Chakravarthy found enough purchase to put brakes on run-scoring after the end of powerplay, and Tyagi complemented them brilliantly.

IMAGE: Ramandeep Singh takes a catch to dismiss Ayush Mhatre. Photograph: BCCI

Key Stats

CSK's 72/2 in six overs is their second-highest score in the Powerplay against KKR in the IPL.

Ayush Mhatre has been dismissed three times while playing the pull or the hook shot in the IPL.

Next Matches:

April 15, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.