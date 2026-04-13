IPL 2026: Rejuvenated CSK Seek To Pile Misery On Winless KKR

Will Mahendra Singh Dhoni be back for CSK? Will Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana make his debut for KKR against his old team?

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings logged their first win of the season on the back of an all-round performance against Delhi Capitals. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points Chennai Super Kings will take confidence from their victory against Delhi Capitals, boosted by Sanju Samson's superb century.

KKR are desperate for a win, hoping Cameron Green and Rinku Singh can deliver match-winning performances.

The legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return to CSK is imminent, providing a further boost to the team.

Chennai Super Kings would look to build on the momentum gained from a much-needed victory in their previous match when they host a winless Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 match in Chennai on Tuesday.

CSK logged their first win of the season on the back of an all-round performance against Delhi Capitals, including Sanju Samson's superb century -- a 56-ball 115 along with a fine bowling effort.

A fit-again Dewald Brevis allowed CSK to tweak their bowling combination, making it possible for the side to defend 212 against Delhi Capitals.

Left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh impressed on his IPL debut, hitting the batters high on the bat and surprising them with extra bounce.

Jamie Overton too came into his own and was rewarded for hitting the deck consistently with a four-wicket haul.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, playing his first game of the season, added another dimension to the attack in the Powerplay.

On the batting front, Samson finally has runs under his belt in his debut season for CSK, giving him the required confidence to go ballistic in the first six overs.

However, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is yet to fire and he would be backing himself for a big knock against a struggling KKR.

At the start of the tournament, it was announced that Mahendra Singh Dhoni would be out for couple of weeks due to a calf strain. In the last game, Gaikwad indicated that the CSK great's return is imminent and it remains to be seen if he plays against KKR.

Can KKR register their first win?

IMAGE: Australian all-rounder Cameron Green finally bowled for the first time this season in the previous game against LSG, but registered expensive figures of 1/28 in two overs. Photograph: BCCI

KKR, on the other hand, are desperate for their first victory in IPL 2026. They almost got the job done against Lucknow Super Giants before Mukul Choudhary played a blinder of a knock to deny Ajinkya Rahane and his team.

In a major relief for KKR, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green finally bowled for the first time this season in the previous game against LSG, but registered expensive figures of 1/28 in two overs. Green would be aiming to justify his enormous price tag with a statement performance at Chepauk both with bat and ball.

Likewise, Rinku Singh is in search of runs in the middle-order. Captain Rahane himself has been decent with the bat, while the young Ankrish Raghuvanshi has also stood out for KKR.

Having bowled really well upfront, Vaibhav Arora bore the brunt of Choudhary's assault in KKR's previous game, including a decisive six over deep cover in the final over of the game.

Sunil Narine was excellent with the ball against LSG, taking 1/13 in four overs. Tamil Nadu's Varun Chakravarthy, who missed the last two games, is likely to be back against CSK at the M A Chidambaram Stadium -- his home ground in domestic cricket.

KKR will be looking for a big improvement in their pace attack, especially their bowling in the death overs which was instrumental in their defeat against LSG. They will also be boosted Sri Lankan Matheesha Pathirana getting the clearance from Sri Lanka Cricket to take part in the IPL.

He is likely to join the team ahead of their match in Chennai on Tuesday. His experience of having played 32 matches for CSK in which he picked up 47 wickets could prove beneficial for KKR.

CSK vs KKR: Head-to-Head

CSK boast of a dominant head to head record against KKR in the IPL. The five-time IPL champions have won 20 matches out of 32 played, while KKR managing 11 wins while one match was abandoned because of rain in IPL 2009 in Cape Town.

Weather And Pitch Report

The first two matches this season at Chepauk have both been high scoring contests. CSK and Punjab Kings both scored 200-plus in the first game at this venue, before CSK again piled up 212 against Delhi Capitals, who were bowled out for 189.

Tuesday's match is likely to be another high-scoring contest on a good batting wicket.

The weather is expected to be hot and humid with temperatures having around 30 degrees celsius but high humidity at around 80 per cent.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Sanju Samson (w/k), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (w/k), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi, Matheesha Pathirana.

Match Info:

April 14, 7.30pm IST: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.