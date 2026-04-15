'Coming Together Slowly': How CSK Got Back To Winning Ways

Chennai Super Kings outclassed Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs, showcasing improved team dynamics and strategic bowling in their second consecutive IPL victory.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings produced another convincing show to beat KKR for their second victory in a row in IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Chennai Super Kings secured a 32-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders for their second consecutive win in IPL 2026.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad credits the team's improved understanding of roles and adaptability for their recent success.

Noor Ahmad's crucial wickets disrupted KKR's chase, while Kartik Tyagi's impressive pace was a highlight for KKR.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad on Tuesday said it is "coming together slowly" for Chennai Super Kings after the five-time IPL winners recorded a second consecutive win, outclassing Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs in Chennai.

Undergoing a transition, CSK came into this contest after a comprehensive 23-run win over Delhi Capitals and produced another convincing show to beat KKR and move one spot up to eighth in the points table.

"Slowly, slowly, it is starting to come together, I feel," Gaikwad told broadcaster after the match.

"Everyone kind of knows what their role is, which overs and what lengths to bowl at. I think they are adjusting and adapting really well according to what (the) team needs.

"As I said, slowly, slowly, we are getting better and better and that is a good sign for us," he said.

Gaikwad said CSK were aiming for a total in range of 220 but what they eventually put on the board - 192/5 - was also good enough.

"We defended a good score. I felt it was a par score, given that the wicket drastically changed after the first seven or eight overs," he said.

"It started spinning a bit, it started stopping a bit. We were first looking at 220, 210, but then, we thought anything around 190, 180 would be a good score and after that, we just had to get a good power play in bowling," Gaikwad added.

Noor Stars With The Ball For CSK

CSK's win was set up by Noor Ahmad (4-0-21-3), who broke the back of KKR's chase with a flurry of wickets. The Afghan spinner said it was important to keep his fingers dry in the hot and humid conditions.

"The dew was there, and it was humid, so (I was trying to) keep my fingers dry and that helped me a lot to hit the right areas," he said.

"I think the ball was not coming really well to the bat and to get advantage of that, it was good. I will keep putting effort to contribute for my team in the coming matches," he said.

It's tough at the moment: Rahane

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane said while his bowlers did a commendable job of keeping CSK under 200, their batters just could not get any momentum.

"No real momentum with the bat, absolutely. I thought with the ball we (did) really good, 190 on this wicket was really good, especially (when in) the powerplay they got 70 odd runs," Rahane said.

"After that, pulling back to 190 was an amazing job from our bowling unit. I thought initially with our batting, we just got 36 or 37 runs in the powerplay."

Rahane said it is important to stay positive as KKR remained winless in the tournament after five matches.

"It's tough at the moment. Yes, we're not winning matches, it's tough. What is important for all of us as a group is to stay positive, keep our head up, keep our chin up, just focus on the moment," he said.

"It's all about being positive and keep our heads up," Rahane said.

The KKR skipper was full of praise for right-arm pacer Kartik Tyagi, who clocked 148.2kmph on the delivery off which he dismissed Sanju Samson (48).

"He is working really hard in the nets. He is been bowling really good and a great talent. The pace which he's bowling at the moment has been amazing. Game by game, he is improving his skills," Rahane said.