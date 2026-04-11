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IPL 2026: Sarfaraz's Diving Catch Lights Up Chennai

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 11, 2026 23:48 IST

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Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss Axar Patel. Photographs: BCCI

Sarfaraz Khan's sensational catch to dismiss Axar Patel was the highlight of Chennai Super Kings' emphatic 23-run victory against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 match in Chennai on Saturday.

In a breathtaking effort, Sarfaraz diving full length to his right at backward point to send back Delhi Capitals Axar Patel for 1 and give CSK debutant Gurjapneet Singh a wicket with his first ever ball of his IPL career.

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz flung himself to his right and plucked the ball out of thin air and managed to hold on to the ball when he hit the ground.

Samson's century powers CSK to huge total

CSK posted a huge 212/2 in their 20 overs courtesy of Sanju Samson's explosive century as he smashed an unbeaten 115 from 56 balls, with four sixes and 15 fours, while Ayush Mhatre stroked 59 from 36 balls before he was retired out.

For CSK, Jamie Overton took 4/18 and Anshul Kamboj claimed 3/35 to bowl DC for 189. Tristan Stubbs top-scored for the visitors with a quickfire 60 from 38 balls but couldn't prevent CSK from registering their first win of IPL 2026.

 
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IPL 2026

IPL 2026

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