IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Blistering Century Powers CSK To 212 Against DC

Sanju Samson's maiden century for his new team Chennai Super Kings powered the hosts to an imposing 212/2 against Delhi Capitals.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson celebrates his century against Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sanju Samson scored a brilliant century (115 off 56 balls) for Chennai Super Kings against Delhi Capitals.

Ayush Mhatre contributed a fluent half-century, forming a strong partnership with Samson.

Samson's innings included 15 fours and 4 sixes -- his fourth IPL hundred and first for CSK.

Sanju Samson shed his indifferent start to IPL 2026 season with a blazing hundred and Ayush Mhatre offered another glimpse into the future with a fluent half-century as Chennai Super Kings posted a huge 212 for two against Delhi Capitals in Chennai on Saturday.

His unbeaten 115 off 56 balls, including 15 fours and four sixes, was the cornerstone of CSK's dominating performance with the bat in front of their home fans.

After being asked to bat first, the CSK man brought up his first substantial knock in a Yellow jersey, and was involved in an excellent stand with Mhatre for the second wicket -- 113 runs in a little over 11 overs.

Samson's Century Boosts Struggling CSK

IMAGE: Sanju Samson on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

It was Samson's fourth IPL hundred, the first for CSK and the first in IPL 2026.

A big score from Samson was essential for himself and CSK to restore the belief of 'Anbu-den' faithfuls in their team, and he did that on the night with a brilliant innings in front of home fans.

It was the typical Samson innings. The Kerala batter had looked unsure of his feet and field placings in earlier matches this season, but on this instance a familiar Samson returned.

IMAGE: Ayush Mhatre continued his good form CSK with a quickfire fifty. Photograph: BCCI

The feet, eyes and hands rediscovered their coordination and consequently the shots flowed in all directions off the field. However, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to accelerate even in Power Play, and his 62-run opening wicket alliance was entirely built on Samson's aggression.

Samson gave an early indication of his touch with two back-to-back fours off pacer Mukesh Kumar but the stand out shot during his stint was a six over extra cover off left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Samson's Dropped Catch Hurts DC

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates with teammates after dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI

Fortune too lent its assistance to Samson as he was dropped on 55 by Pathum Nissanka near long-off off Axar Patel.

The 31-year-old fully exploited his reprieve and made DC pay for their lapse. Samson fetched his fifty in 26 balls, one less than Mhatre, and hundred in 52 balls as CSK moved on nicely.

Mhatre, on the other hand, was a real treat to watch until he was retired out after a well-compiled knock, to give the big-hitting Shivam Dube a chance.

But till that moment, Mhatre entertained the Chepauk crowd with some handsome shots.

Key Statistics:

Sanju Samson completed 400 sixes in T20s -- the fourth Indian to complete the landmark after Rohit Sharma (554), Virat Kohli (441), and Suryakumar Yadav (442).

This is Samson's fourth century in the IPL, having scored hundreds for Rajasthan Royals.

This is only the second hundred score by a CSK player against Delhi Capitals after Murali Vijay in IPL 2012.

Next Matches:

April 12, 2026, 3.30 pm IST: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Ekna Stadium, Lucknow.

April 12, 2026: 7.30 pm IST: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.