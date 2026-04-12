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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026, CSK vs DC: Nitish Rana fined for umpire altercation; Gaikwad for slow over-rate

IPL 2026, CSK vs DC: Nitish Rana fined for umpire altercation; Gaikwad for slow over-rate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
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April 12, 2026 11:33 IST

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DC's Nitish Rana penalised for on-field dispute with the umpire, and Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for a slow over-rate.

Chennai Super Kings pacer Jamie Overton celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals's Tristan Stubbs during the IPL match at M A Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings pacer Jamie Overton celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals's Tristan Stubbs during the IPL match at M A Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, on Saturday. Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Nitish Rana fined 25 percent of match fee and handed a demerit point for arguing with the fourth umpire during the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match.
  • The altercation occurred after Tristan Stubbs was denied a request to change his gloves due to perspiration.
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad, captain of Chennai Super Kings, was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the same match.
  • This was CSK's first over-rate offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct.

Delhi Capitals batter Nitish Rana was fined 25 per cent of his match fees after an intense altercation with the fourth umpire during the Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings, in Chennai, on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 19th over when the umpire denied Tristan Stubbs's request to change his wet gloves, leading to a heated dispute.

Stubbs asked for a change of his gloves due to heavy perspiration in Chennai's humidity.

 

After the South African batter's dismissal, a frustrated Rana confronted the fourth umpire for which he was also handed a demerit point.

"Nitish Rana, batter, Delhi Capitals has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also accumulated 1 demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players," read a statement from the IPL.

"Rana was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to 'use of an audible obscenity during a match'," the statement added.

Rana admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction.

Gaikwad Fined for Slow Over-Rate

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was fined Rs 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals.

CSK opened their account in IPL 2026 after a 23-run victory.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined INR 12 lakh," read an IPL media advisory.

CSK next face Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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