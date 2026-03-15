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Home  » Cricket » CSK Share Dhoni's Bat-Repair Video, Fans Go Crazy

CSK Share Dhoni's Bat-Repair Video, Fans Go Crazy

By REDIFF CRICKET
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March 15, 2026 00:19 IST

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MS Dhoni's meticulous preparation for IPL 2024, including personally repairing his bat, showcases his unwavering dedication and attention to detail, reaffirming his legendary status.

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: MS Dhoni was spotted repairing and polishing his bat. Photograph: CSK/Instagram

Key Points

  • MS Dhoni is preparing for another IPL season with Chennai Super Kings, demonstrating his commitment to the game.
  • Dhoni was seen meticulously repairing and polishing his bat with an electric sander during a training session.
  • Chennai Super Kings shared a video of Dhoni's bat preparation on social media, which quickly went viral.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is quietly getting ready for another season with Chennai Super Kings, and even in preparation, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter is showing the attention to detail that has defined his career.

The 44-year-old joined the CSK camp in Chennai earlier this month and has been training with the squad led by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

 

During one of the training sessions, Dhoni was spotted repairing and polishing his bat with an electric sander, carefully working on his gear before heading out to practice. Chennai Super Kings shared the moment on social media with the caption, 'MaSter of the craft!'

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

The video quickly went viral, with fans enjoying the sight of ‘Thala’ personally preparing his bat ahead of the new season.

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