IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings replace injured Overton with Forrester

Chennai Super Kings have brought in South African all-rounder Dian Forrester to replace the injured Jamie Overton for the rest of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

IMAGE: Dian Forrester is a left-handed batter and right-arm fast bowler. Photograph: Kind Courtesy CSK/X

Key Points Chennai Super Kings sign Dian Forrester as replacement for injured Jamie Overton.

Forrester joins CSK for Rs 75 lakh for the remainder of the IPL season.

Jamie Overton ruled out of IPL due to a right thigh injury.

Overton played a vital role for CSK, taking 14 wickets and scoring 136 runs.

CSK also replaced Ramakrishna Ghosh with Macneil Noronha earlier in the season.

Chennai Super Kings have roped in South African all-rounder Dian Forrester as a replacement for England's Jamie Overton, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League due to a right thigh injury.

Forrester will join CSK for Rs 75 lakh (Rs 7.5 million), the IPL said in a statement on Thursday.

Dian Forrester's International Debut

Forrester made his South Africa debut in March this year against New Zealand and has featured in five international games, scoring 83 runs.

On Wednesday, CSK had announced that Overton would return home to the UK to assess the extent of his injury.

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Overton's Impact on CSK

Overton has played a vital role in the IPL campaign for the five-time winners, taking 14 wickets and scoring 136 runs in 10 matches.

CSK's Injury Woes

The injury to the 32-year-old England all-rounder was the latest in the long list of players who have either been sidelined midway through their campaign or have not been able to take any part.

CSK had also roped in Karnataka all-rounder Macneil Noronha as a replacement for the injured Maharashtra all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh.

The Chennai-based franchise has been without their former skipper MS Dhoni while they lost top-order batter Ayush Mhatre and seamer Khaleel Ahmed to injuries midway through the season.