Gavaskar identifies Chennai Super Kings' bowling woes

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar highlights Chennai Super Kings' bowling as a critical area needing improvement, while also praising the performances of Ayush Mhatre and a revitalized Rohit Sharma in the latest IPL analysis.

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar says No. 3 is a good position for Ayush Mhatre, who top-scored for Chennai Super Kings with a 43-ball 73 in the IPL match against Punjab Kings at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points Sunil Gavaskar believes CSK's bowling is a major concern, requiring them to score high consistently.

He suggests Ayush Mhatre is well-suited to bat at No. 3 for CSK.

Rohit Sharma's improved fitness is visibly impacting his batting performance, according to Gavaskar.

Cheteshwar Pujara praises Priyansh Arya's aggressive batting and ability to pick up length early.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes five-time champions Chennai Super Kings' primary concern is their bowling, and urges the side to address it to revive their campaign.

CSK have lost their first two matches of the season, including a five-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings on Friday.

"From what we've seen so far, CSK's biggest concern for the rest of the tournament will be their bowling. It means they may have to consistently score around 225–230 to give their bowlers a chance," Gavaskar said on Star Sports' 'Amul Cricket Live'.

"Most teams now have significant batting depth, like we saw with Punjab Kings, where Marcus Stoinis came in at No. 7 and struck the ball cleanly with proper cricketing shots. With many sides batting deep, Chennai will need to get their bowling in order."

Ayush Mhatre's Potential at Number 3

Young Ayush Mhatre top-scored for CSK with a 43-ball 73, guiding the team to 209 for five.

"I believe Number 3 is a good position for Ayush Mhatre. He has batted lower down the order in the Under-19 setup, but three could suit him well," Gavaskar said.

"He was dismissed first ball in the previous game but showed no signs of being affected by it. That's the beauty of the 'Gen Next' mindset, they don't dwell too much on the past and focus on the present. It's a fantastic attitude."

Rohit Sharma's Revitalised Form

Gavaskar also praised Rohit Sharma for his improved fitness and its impact on his batting.

"We've all seen the change in Rohit Sharma's physical condition. He has clearly worked very hard and the rewards are visible. His footwork looks quicker, he has more energy, and that gives him more time at the crease.

"Elegant players often make batting look effortless, but that comes from preparation and hard work. Some of the shots he played recently reminded you of Rohit in his early twenties, when he made batting look ridiculously easy.

"It's great to see him scoring runs again because he's such a delightful player to watch."

Pujara Lauds Priyansh Arya's Innings

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara lauded Priyansh Arya for his 11-ball 39 that provided a flying start to Punjab Kings' chase of 210.

"Priyansh Arya is picking the length very early. On that pitch, whenever the ball was slightly short, he didn't miss out and often hit it for six," Pujara said.

"We saw that against bowlers like Matt Henry and Khaleel Ahmed, he is not missing the fuller deliveries either, which means the margin for error for bowlers becomes very small.

"He is strong on the leg side but also comfortable on the off side, and that makes him a very difficult batter to bowl to."