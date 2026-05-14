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Blow For CSK! Pacer Jamie Overton Returns Home After Thigh Injury

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 00:22 IST

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Jamie Overton's right thigh injury forces an early exit from the IPL 2026 season, dealing a blow to the Chennai Super Kings amid a string of player injuries.

Jamie Overton

IMAGE: Jamie Overton has played a vital role for CSK in IPL 2026, taking 14 wickets and scoring 136 runs in 10 matches. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Jamie Overton is returning to the UK to assess a right thigh injury sustained during the IPL 2026 season.
  • Overton played a vital role for Chennai Super Kings, taking 14 wickets and scoring 136 runs in 10 matches.
  • CSK has faced multiple injury setbacks this season, including Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ayush Mhatre, and Khaleel Ahmed.

Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday announced that their all-rounder Jamie Overton is returning home to the UK from IPL 2026 to assess the extent of a right thigh injury.

Overton's Impact On CSK's IPL Campaign

Overton has played a vital role for CSK in IPL 2026, taking 14 wickets and scoring 136 runs in 10 matches.

 

"Jamie Overton has a right thigh injury and will be returning to the UK for further assessment and management," CSK said on social media.

CSK's Injury Woes Mount

The injury to the 32-year-old England all-rounder is the latest in the long list of players who have either been sidelined midway through their campaign or have not been able to take any part in the tournament.

On Wednesday, CSK had announced roping in Karnataka all-rounder Macneil Noronha as a replacement for the injured Maharashtra all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh.

CSK have been without their former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni while they lost top-order batter Ayush Mhatre and seamer Khaleel Ahmed to injuries midway through the season.

The franchise also has not had two of its overseas players, Nathan Ellis and Spencer Johnson from Australia, available at any stage this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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