CSK file complaint with BCCI over 'insulting' DJ act in RCB clash

Chennai Super Kings lodge complaint with BCCI over DJ comments and song played during RCB clash, calling the incident "unacceptable".

IMAGE: CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and RCB captain Rajat Patidar at the toss during their match on April 5, 2026. CSK had lost that match by 43 runs. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings have lodged a complaint with the Board of Control for Cricket in India, alleging they were "insulted and undermined" during their IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 5.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Chennai franchise took exception to the stadium DJ playing the viral track 'Dosa, idli, sambar, chutney, chutney' during the match -- a song often used in social media memes around South Indian stereotypes. CSK felt the timing and context of its use were inappropriate.

A top IPL official confirmed that the governing council has received the complaint and is looking into the matter.

The song had first gone viral last year when Jitesh Sharma was seen singing it, drawing backlash from CSK fans. The Chennai franchise had then stepped in to ensure such remarks were not directed at opposition players.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that the complaint also highlighted certain comments allegedly made about Chennai players during the match.

"The DJs are usually there to support the home team. But at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was different. Certain comments were made against our players. Considering that, we have written to the BCCI to look into it," he said.

Viswanathan added that there had been no repeat of such incidents after the earlier episode involving Jitesh.

"After that incident, there hadn’t been any repeat. The DJ isn’t supposed to make comments on opposition players. Moreover, we are fortunate to have a lovely fanbase that supports us in large numbers,” he said.

It wasn’t just the song that drew CSK’s ire.

The franchise also objected to remarks made by the DJ following dismissals of their players, stating that while engaging the crowd is part of the role, targeting opposition players was “unacceptable”.

Chennai had lost that match in Bengaluru.

The five-time champions began their IPL 2026 campaign with three successive defeats before bouncing back with two wins at home. They next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.

RCB, meanwhile, sit atop the points table with four wins in five matches, their only loss coming against Rajasthan Royals.