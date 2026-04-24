IPL 2026: Cooper Connolly returns as Punjab Kings gear up for Delhi Capitals showdown

Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly is set to rejoin Punjab Kings for their IPL match against Delhi Capitals, providing a significant boost to the team's campaign.

IMAGE: Cooper Connolly has aggregated 223 runs from six matches at an average of 55.75 for Punjab Kings so far in IPL 2026. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Cooper Connolly returns to Punjab Kings after back scans in Australia.

Connolly has scored 223 runs at a strike rate of 163.97 in his debut IPL season.

Punjab Kings aim to improve their new-ball bowling performance.

The team's batting unit is well-equipped to handle varied match situations.

Clear roles and execution have contributed to Punjab's cohesive bowling unit.

Young Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly will be available for Punjab Kings' IPL clash against Delhi Capitals New Delhi on Saturday, spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule confirmed.

The 22-year-old had briefly returned to Australia for scans on his back, with Cricket Australia monitoring his bowling fitness.

Connolly ready to contribute

"Yes, he's very much available. He just went there and has come back. He's ready and raring to go," Bahutule said on the eve of PBKS' match against DC.

In his debut IPL season, Connolly has been instrumental in Punjab's rise to the top of the table, scoring 223 runs at a strike rate of 163.97, including knocks of 72 not out and 87.

However, the spin-bowling all-rounder is yet to roll his arm over in the tournament.

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Punjab Kings aim for improvement

Table toppers Punjab, runners-up last season, have once again emerged as the most consistent sides, delivering across departments.

However, Bahutule felt there is still room for improvement with the new ball.

"When it comes to bowling, the new-ball phase has been decent, but that's an area we need to improve. The middle and death overs have been fabulous for us," he said.

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Batting depth a key strength

Looking ahead, Bahutule backed the depth in the batting unit to handle varied match situations.

"Going forward, there will be situations where the batters might not get a start, but I think we are very well-equipped. There is depth in our batting," he added.

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Cohesive bowling unit

Punjab's bowling unit has functioned as a cohesive group so far, something Bahutule attributed to clear roles and execution.

"With our Indian bowlers like (Vijaykumar) Vyshak and Arshdeep Singh, along with (Xavier) Bartlett, it makes a huge difference in understanding what is required in different phases," he said.

"In the second phase, execution becomes crucial, and so far, they have done that according to plan. We try to keep things simple and use them optimally in different situations, and they have responded really well," Bahutule added.

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