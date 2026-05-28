Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke Chris Gayle’s IPL sixes record, earning praise from the West Indies legend.

IMAGE: With his 29-ball 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won his third Player of the Match award in IPL 2026, equalling Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. Photograph: IPL/X

Key Points Chris Gayle hailed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the 15-year-old broke his record for most sixes in a single IPL season.

Sooryavanshi smashed 97 off 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad and narrowly missed the fastest IPL century record.

Rajasthan Royals defeated SRH to advance to Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans.

Chris Gayle praised Rajasthan Royals teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the 15-year-old produced another breathtaking display in the IPL Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Mullanpur on Wednesday.

Sooryavanshi smashed 97 runs from just 29 balls, hammering five fours and 12 sixes at a strike rate of more than 334. During the innings, he surpassed Gayle’s record of 59 sixes in a single IPL season, set in 2012, and now has 65 sixes this year -- the highest in any T20 tournament season.

Gayle took to Instagram to praise the youngster, calling him "a new six machine".

"Outstanding @Vaibhav_Sooryavanshi09, a new six machine @iplt20," Gayle posted.

The West Indies legend also encouraged Sooryavanshi after he narrowly missed breaking Gayle’s record for the fastest IPL century. The maverick West Indian said that while Sooryavanshi was "unlucky", he will "get there eventually."

• IPL: Sooryavanshi Sends Gayle's Sixes Record Crashing!

Records Tumble as Sooryavanshi Torments Bowlers

The RR opener has enjoyed a remarkable season, scoring 680 runs in 15 innings at an average of 45.33 and a strike rate of 242.85. His tally includes one century and four half-centuries, with a highest score of 103.

Sooryavanshi has dominated bowlers with fearless strokeplay, smashing 55 fours and 65 sixes this season. Nearly 89 percent of his runs have come through boundaries, underlining his aggressive batting style.

The teenager has also equalled Gayle’s record for the most IPL innings with 10 or more sixes, achieving the feat four times. Three of those innings came this season, making him the first batter to hit 10-plus sixes in three innings during a single IPL edition.

He also broke several other records during his explosive innings against SRH. Sooryavanshi hit eight sixes in the Powerplay, surpassing Sanath Jayasuriya’s previous record of seven. He now holds the record for most Powerplay runs in an IPL season with 490, overtaking David Warner’s tally from 2016.

Sooryavanshi Equals Raina's Record

His 16-ball half-century also matched the fastest fifty in an IPL knockout match, equalling Suresh Raina’s record from 2014. The 12 sixes in his innings are the most by any batter in an IPL playoff match, surpassing Shubman Gill’s previous mark of 10.

Sooryavanshi also became the youngest player to score 600 runs in an IPL season and the highest-scoring uncapped batter in a single edition, going past teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 625 runs in 2023.

• Spectacular! Tendulkar In Awe Of Sooryavanshi's Bat Swing

RR to Lock Horns with Titans in Qualifier 2

Rajasthan Royals posted 243/8 after Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel, who made 50 off 21 balls, powered the innings. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad were bowled out for 196 in 19.2 overs despite a quickfire 33 from Ishan Kishan.

Jofra Archer and Burger starred with the ball as Rajasthan sealed victory and moved into Qualifier 2, where they will face Gujarat Titans on May 29 for a place in the final against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.