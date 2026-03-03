IPL 2026: Champions RCB To Play 5 Matches In Bengaluru

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden IPL title last year. Photograph: BCCI

Defending IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to return to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with five of their home matches in IPL 2026 confirmed to take place in Bengaluru.



Hosting rights were withdrawn from Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium following a tragic stampede during RCB’s title celebrations last year, which claimed 11 lives. The venue has not hosted a match since the incident.



However, the Chinnaswamy Stadium had received conditional permission from the Karnataka government to hold IPL and international matches in January after the current Karnataka State Cricket Association regime held several rounds of talks with various state agencies.

RCB will play five of their seven home games at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, while the remaining two games will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.



"This significant development comes after months of hard work and close co-ordination across all concerned authorities with a common goal of bringing the games back to home ground for the fans. The remaining two home matches of their IPL 2026 campaign will be staged at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur as per prior commitment," said Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a media release.



"RCB extends its sincere gratitude to the Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka State Cricket Association and the Karnataka Police for their unwavering guidance, cooperation and support in facilitating the hosting of matches in Bengaluru. The collective efforts to ramp up infrastructure and safety measures in time for the IPL season have ensured that the defending champions will play the majority of their home games in their home ground."

'Fans deserve the opportunity to watch RCB compete at home'

"The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is more than just our home ground it is where our identity as a team truly comes alive. The energy our fans bring to Bengaluru has always been a driving force for our players, inspiring them through every phase of the game. Our fans have stood by us unconditionally, and they deserve the opportunity to watch their team compete at home," Rajesh Menon, CEO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said.



"After detailed discussions and completing the necessary due process around permissions, we are pleased to confirm that RCB will play five matches in Bengaluru. We sincerely thank the Government of Karnataka, the KSCA, and the Karnataka Police for their support in making this possible."



IPL 2026 is likely to begin on March 26, with the final scheduled for May 31.



The Bengaluru Police denied Karnataka State Cricket Association the permission to hold the Vijay Hazare trophy match at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium in December.



The Justice Cunha Commission which was constituted to investigate the June 4 stampede, had reportedly concluded in its report that the "design and structure" of the stadium were "unsuitable and unsafe" for mass gatherings.



The Commission had reportedly recommended adequate gates for mass entry and exit, purpose-built queuing and circulation zones separated from public roads, emergency evacuation plans compliant with international safety norms, and sufficient parking among other things.