Yuzvendra Chahal On The Challenges Of The IPL Impact Player Rule

Yuzvendra Chahal admits the IPL's Impact Player rule presents challenges for bowlers, but commends the Punjab Kings' batting prowess in overcoming high scores.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal went wicketless and conceded 42 runs against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Yuzvendra Chahal says the Impact Player rule in IPL has increased the difficulty for bowlers.

Chahal praises Punjab Kings' batsmen for their ability to chase down large totals consistently.

The Impact Player rule, introduced in 2023, allows teams to substitute players at any point during a match.

Chahal highlights Prabhsimran Singh's impressive performance and the impact of Ricky Ponting on his development.

Punjab Kings successfully completed the highest-ever T20 run chase with seven balls to spare.

Yuzvendra Chahal on Saturday said the Impact Player rule has made life tougher for bowlers in the IPL, but the Punjab Kings spinner is glad that the team's batters have consistently compensated by chasing down big totals this season.

Punjab's bowlers have conceded 200-plus totals in four of their seven matches this season, along with 195 in another outing.

However, their batting unit has repeatedly risen to the occasion, successfully overhauling daunting targets.

Impact Of The Impact Player Rule

"It's not easy to bowl in IPL, especially when you have an impact player. But the best thing is that if we are conceding 210 runs, then our batsmen are able to overhaul the target. We are trying our level best (to be better)," Chahal told reporters after PBKS's win over Delhi Capitals.

Introduced in 2023, the Impact Player rule allows teams to substitute anyone in the playing XI with one of the five listed substitutes at any point of the match.

"Dealing with the impact sub rule can be a bit challenging, but you simply have to adapt because that is what the tournament requires. This is the direction that the format is headed in and we have to find solutions because we cannot change it."

Praise For Prabhsimran Singh

Chahal was effusive in his praise for Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh, who blazed his way to a scintillating 26-ball 76 and stitched a blistering 126-run opening stand with Priyansh Arya, laying the foundation for Punjab Kings' six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals as they completed the highest successful run chase in T20 history with seven balls to spare.

"It is very hard to bowl to him. Everyone takes (Heinrich) Klaasen or (Nicholas) Pooran's name. But I have bowled to him in practice matches and it is very hard to bowl to Prabh, especially in the 6 overs.

"He has worked very hard in the last 2-3 years. The way he has batted today, it is because of the hard work of the last 2-3 years. As a bowler, I am happy that he is in my team because I have bowled to him. Ricky has had a massive influence on him."

Confident Mindset In The Dressing Room

Reflecting on the mindset in the dressing room ahead of the daunting chase, Chahal said the team remained confident of pulling off it.

"We accepted the total and we were all feeling very positive before the innings. We know the quality we possess with the bat.

"It was a batting friendly wicket. We needed an excellent start if we wanted to chase this total, and we got just that and more from Prabhsimran and Priyansh. After the first 6 overs, we knew we were in the driving seat," he added.