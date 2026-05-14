IPL 2026: Century After Two Ducks: Kohli Replies In Style

Virat Kohli made a stunning return to form after back-to-back ducks, smashing an unbeaten 105 against Kolkata Knight Riders to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to victory.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli punches the air after opening his account with a single against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Virat Kohli silenced critics with a match-winning century against KKR after back-to-back failures.

Kohli smashed a milestone ton in crucial chase as RCB romped home in 19.1 overs.

He became the first Indian and only the sixth batter overall to cross the 14,000 run landmark in T20s.

After two painful ducks, Virat Kohli celebrated his first run against the Kolkata Knight Riders as if a huge burden had been lifted off his shoulders.

A quick single to square leg off KKR's debutant Saurabh Dubey was followed by an emotional punch in the air, showing just how much the moment meant to him. But hours later, when he completed a magnificent century that powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to victory, the celebration was far more restrained.

There was no wild reaction, only a calm raise of the bat and a quiet smile -- the response of a batter who had answered every doubt in the best possible way.

Kohli's scintillating innings, an unbeaten 60-ball 105 laced with 11 fours and three sixes, once again underlined his dominance in the shortest format. The century was his 10th in T20 cricket and his ninth in the IPL, further strengthening his position as one of the league's greatest batters.

Records Tumble, Legacy Continues

IMAGE: Kohli during his unbeaten 60-ball 105 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: BCCI

Chasing 193, the maestro produced a classy knock under pressure, helping RCB overhaul the target in 19.1 overs and move to the top of the points table with 16 points, ahead of Gujarat Titans on net run rate.

Kohli was named Player of the Match, taking his tally of IPL awards to 21, level with Rohit Sharma and ahead of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has 18.

He also became the fastest batter to reach 14,000 runs in T20s, achieving the feat in just 409 innings. Kohli is now the first Indian and only the sixth batter overall to cross the landmark after Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Alex Hales, David Warner and Jos Buttler.

In T20 cricket, only Gayle with 22 centuries and Babar Azam with 13 have scored more hundreds than Kohli and Warner, who have 10 each.

Buttler and Kohli jointly hold the record for the most centuries in successful IPL chases with three each, while Ben Stokes is next on the list with two.

Kohli, The Epitome of Consistency

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates the win against Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

After opening partner Jacob Bethell's early dismissal, Kohli steadied the chase and stitched together a crucial 92-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who made 37 off 27 balls. Kohli paced the innings brilliantly, rotating strike regularly while finding boundaries at key moments to keep the required rate under control.

Kohli also continued his dominance against KKR, registering four fifty-plus scores in his last five innings against them.

His consistency has been another major talking point. He has crossed the 400 run mark in an IPL season for the 12th time in his career, extending his own record. No other batter in IPL history has managed to aggregate 400 or more runs in as many seasons.

Since 2025, Kohli has 12 fifty-plus innings under his belt, and RCB have won every one of those games.

The latest milestones also reflect the 37 year old's longevity in the game. Having played for RCB since the inaugural IPL season in 2008, he continues to remain the backbone of the batting line-up and one of the most dependable performers in world cricket.

With the playoffs approaching, Kohli's form could prove crucial for the defending champions as they push for a strong finish to the season.