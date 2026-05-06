IPL 2026: Can The Hitman Carry MI To Another Comeback?

He was forced to skip five matches owing to his injury, but his return also ended MI's three-match losing streak.

That reveals the importance of Rohit's presence in the team.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma in action against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, May 4, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Rohit Sharma's 84 run knock against LSG, his 49th IPL fifty, was a masterclass in technique, timing, and temperament, despite his recent hamstring injury.

His innings, featuring seven sixes and six fours, helped Mumbai Indians achieve their highest-ever successful chase at Wankhede, chasing 229 with six wickets and eight balls to spare.

Rohit's exceptional hand-eye coordination and ability to pick the length early contribute to his powerful yet elegant six-hitting abilities.

Whenever Rohit Sharma produces a big knock, it is inspirational -- not just for his team but for his fans too.

He is an assassin of bowlers, yet he massacres them without expressing any hatred or anger towards them.

Often, he carries a smile and goes about the task of demolishing the attack as if it is a habit he cannot change.

His knock of 84 in Mumbai Indians's win over Lucknow Super Giants on May 4, 2026 at the Wankhede stadium was one such unforgettable exhibition.

Rohit is on the verge of his 50th IPL fifty. He crafted his 49th half-century off just 27 balls.

The 'Hitman's' Return and Impact

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma in action against Lucknow Super Giants. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

He wiped away the usual belief that missing a few matches can affect one's form and rhythm, showing no signs of having been away since April 12 due to a hamstring injury.

Watch his innings closely, and one can see the beauty of his method unfold -- there is patience before the storm.

He took 15 balls for his first 15 runs and then shifted gears to blaze his way to a scintillating 44-ball 84. There is a reason why Rohit is called the Hitman of Indian cricket.

His innings was studded with seven sixes and six fours. Unfortunately he missed his third IPL century.

Teams should consider themselves lucky if he is stopped when in full flow. Although he turned 39 on April 30, just days before this knock, his batting seems to say he is 39 years young.

Ryan Rickelton, who hit 83 off 32 balls, was involved in a 143-run opening stand with Rohit. After Rickelton bagged the Player of the Match award, he credited his success to his chemistry with Rohit.

Having trailed Rohit's career and reported some of his finest knocks, one wonders whether there would be any player who has not had a good chemistry with him.

One can emphatically say that among the present stars, there is maturity in his conduct, humility in his greatness, and an openness that draws both media and fans closer to him.

Decoding Rohit's Batting Genius

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton during their 143-run stand for the opening wicket. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

People often wonder what lies behind his six-hitting abilities. While many speak of the three D's -- devotion, dedication and determination -- Rohit's genius seems to rest on three T's: Technique, timing and temperament.

He barely looks like a super-strong man, yet the ball sails over the boundary as if it has been hit by a muscle man.

The power behind his shots has a lot to do with the swing of his bat, and sometimes, even though it appears to be a lazy shot, it travels into the stands.

Rohit's knocks prove one thing very clearly -- that his exceptional hand-eye coordination has a lot to do with his hitting.

He has this extraordinary ability to pick the length of the ball early, even against the fastest bowlers.

Every shot is dipped in elegance -- be it the lofted shot over extra cover, the flick over mid-wicket, or even his pull shots, which surely lands amidst the fans.

Mumbai Indians' Season Revival

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma gave their team as superb start as MI chased down 229 in 18.4 overs against Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai. Photograph: Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Suryakumar Yadav, who was the stand-in captain for this match, has the same 360-degree range of shots as Rohit, but he has been struggling for rhythm.

In the 2015 season, MI staged a comeback after losing their first six games to win the title.

So, can Rohit inspire MI to more victories by carving out a winning streak? In this match, Rohit helped MI achieve their highest-ever successful chase at Wankhede, chasing 229 with six wickets in hand and eight balls to spare.

He was forced to skip five matches owing to his injury, but his return also ended MI's three-match losing streak. That reveals the importance of Rohit's presence in the team.

He is a World Cup winning captain who can transform the mood, the momentum and the destiny of a team.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff