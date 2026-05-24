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Can Punjab seal playoff spot? Or will RR, KKR spoil the party?

By REDIFF CRICKET
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May 24, 2026 00:06 IST

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Punjab Kings kept their IPL playoff hopes alive after a convincing win over Lucknow Super Giants, but qualification now depends on results involving MI, RR and KKR.

Shreyas Iyer and Suryansh Shedge of Punjab Kings celebrate their win over LSG on Saturday

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer and Suryansh Shedge of Punjab Kings celebrate their win over LSG on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Punjab Kings ended a six-match losing streak with a seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow.
  • The victory lifted PBKS to fourth place with 15 points, keeping their playoff hopes alive.
  • Delhi Capitals were eliminated from the tournament following Punjab’s win.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) ended their rotten run of six consecutive defeats with a clinical seven-wicket win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, May 23.

With this win, Shreyas Iyer's Punjab keep their chances alive for a spot in the play-offs.

After their win on Saturday, Punjab eliminated Delhi Capitals from the tournament. having moved to the 4th spot with 15 points.

 

However, they are yet to qualify for the playoffs.

Punjab's fate in hands of MI, DC

There are plenty of permutations and combinations to consider for Punjab to seal a spot in the top four.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) currently have 14 points with one game left. Mumbai Indians (MI) must defeat the RR on Sunday if PBKS are to have a chance to qualify.

If RR win that match, they will reach 16 points and automatically take the final playoff spot, which would immediately eliminate PBKS. A MI victory keeps RR stuck at 14 points, keeping Punjab alive.

Punjab will also have their eyes trained closely on the result between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Eden Gardens. If DC win, KKR will stay at 13 points and DC will only reach 14 points, meaning PBKS will safely qualify with their 15 points.

If KKR win that match, they will tie with PBKS at 15 points and net run rate will come into effect. PBKS with a +0.309 NRR against the Knight Riders’ +0.011 NRR clearly have the edge, but to advance they will be praying that KKR do not win by a huge margin.

If Ajinkya Rahane's KKR win by 77 or more runs (assuming a score of 200 batting first) or chase down the target in about 12.1 to 12.4 overs (assuming the target is 200), they will beat Punjab to the fourth spot and make the play-offs.

REDIFF CRICKET

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