IPL 2026: Can Bhuvneshwar lead RCB to another IPL crown?

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar leads the wicket-taking charts this season, having scalped 24 wickets in 14 games. Photograph: RCB/X

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Vinay Kumar praised pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his impact in the Indian Premier League 2026 season for the defending champions.

Kumar said, Bhuvneshwar, along with pacers Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam Dar, will look to treat the IPL 2026 playoffs like any other game.

Key Points Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 24 wickets in 14 matches in IPL 2026.

Vinay Kumar praised RCB’s balanced squad and disciplined bowling.

Vinay believes RCB can defend their title and win back-to-back IPL trophies.

Vinay Kumar hails Bhuvneshwar as RCB’s bowling leader

Bhuvneshwar has been one of the core reasons in RCB's impressive IPL 2026 campaign so far. RCB have capped the group stage campaign off brilliantly as they are at the top of the IPL points table with nine wins in 14 matches. They will now look to defeat the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Qualifier 1 clash on Tuesday.

Bhuvneshwar leads the wicket-taking charts this season, having scalped 24 wickets in 14 games at an average of 18.50. GT's Kagiso Rabada, also with 24 wickets to his name, is second on the highest wicket-taking bowlers list.

Speaking on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Vinay Kumar said that Bhuvneshwar plays a crucial role in the RCB's bowling attack, both as a key bowler and leader. He praised his disciplined approach alongside Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam, adding that their experience should help the unit stay calm and focused in the playoffs.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar's role is extremely important for RCB, both as a bowler and as the leader of the attack. He has bowled brilliantly alongside Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam, maintaining a disciplined, almost Test-match-like approach and lengths. With so much experience, I don't think Bhuvneshwar or the bowling attack will take any pressure in the playoffs. They will look to treat the playoffs like any other game and focus on executing their basics," Vinay Kumar said.

Vinay Kumar said that finishing in the top two in the IPL is very important because it gives teams a second chance to reach the final, even if they face a defeat in Qualifier 1, as they get another chance in Qualifier 2. He added that momentum is crucial in a short tournament, so the primary goal should be qualification, followed by securing a top-two finish.

"Finishing in the top two is extremely important in a tournament like the IPL because it gives teams another opportunity to get to the final, even if one game goes wrong. In a shorter format, momentum is everything; once you lose it, it becomes difficult to regain control. That's why the first target should always be qualification, and the second should be finishing in the top two," Vinay Kumar said.

Vinay Kumar backs 'balanced' RCB to win back-to-back IPLs

Vinay Kumar said that unlike the previous years, Royal Challengers Bengaluru is playing like a team and said that the way the Red and Gold side are playing, they have a chance of pulling off a back-to-back IPL title win.

The Rajat Patidar-led side will be aiming not only for a back-to-back IPL title, but also for the rare distinction of securing the Women's Premier League (WPL) and the IPL in the same calendar year.

JioStar expert Vinay, who took 80 wickets in 70 games for RCB at an average of 24.77 between 2008 and 2013 and is also the RCB Hall of Famer, said that the franchise has shifted from being dependent on their batting to achieving stability and power in their batting line-up and gaining balance across all the departments.

Disciplined bowling attack key to Bengaluru’s success

"RCB have played outstanding cricket this season and, unlike previous years when they were heavily dependent on batting, they are now playing as a team; they look like a complete side. Their middle order, with players like Tim David, Jitesh Sharma and Rajat Patidar, has added stability and power, which is crucial in T20 cricket," he said.

Vinay feels that for RCB, their "biggest difference" has been bowling, which has been disciplined at a batting-friendly venue of Chinnaswamy at Bengaluru.

"They stick to the basics and bowl stump-to-stump. Krunal Pandya's inclusion has also given balance to the side. That balance across departments is one of the main reasons RCB qualified early. If they continue to play this way and finish in the top two, they have a strong chance of reaching, and even winning, the final this year. Women have won two titles, so if men can do the same and win back-to-back, nothing like it," he added.

On the other clash of the playoffs stage, the eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), he suggested a way to tackle a red-hot 15-year-old prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying that bowling wider lines and cramping him for room could help. He acknowledged Vaibhav's purple patch and advised bowlers to stick to their strengths while bowling to him.

"Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a tremendous talent and has been playing phenomenal cricket. But against an aggressive batter like him, bowlers need to stick to their basics and trust their strengths. If he is attacking hard, bowling wider lines or cramping him for room can be effective, along with using your variations," he said.

"At times, batters go through a purple patch where everything falls into place, and Vaibhav has enjoyed some of that momentum as well. But whenever bowlers get an opportunity against him, they need to capitalise on it and stick to their strengths," he added.