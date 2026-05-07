Butter-fingered Punjab Kings surrender top spot after costly dropped catches

Punjab Kings paid the price for sloppy fielding and dropped catches in a defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Irfan Pathan criticising their costly errors in IPL 2026.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh drops a catch during the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Shashank has dropped five catches in his last three matches. Photograph: ANI Photo

Punjab Kings had hoped to tighten their grip on top spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday but a slew of dropped catches saw them fall to a third straight defeat and allowed Sunrisers Hyderabad to throw them off their perch. Punjab now fall to 2nd on the IPL 2026 points table.

Key Points Punjab Kings suffered a third straight defeat in IPL 2026 after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Multiple dropped catches allowed Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen to play match-defining knocks.

Hyderabad posted a massive 235/4 before restricting Punjab to 202.

Yuzvendra Chahal saw two more chances dropped off his bowling, taking the season tally to eight missed catches.

Hyderabad batter Ishan Kishan (55) was dropped twice, while Heinrich Klaasen capitalised on an early reprieve to smash 69 and power the hosts to 235-4 in their 20 overs.

Punjab managed only 202 in reply, though captain Shreyas Iyer said they should have been shooting for a much lower target.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal created two chances only to see both spilled, bringing to eight the number of catches that have been grassed off his bowling this season.

Shashank Singh has dropped five catches in his last three matches.

'...catching could have changed the momentum of the game'

PBKS' bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said their poor catching led the team chasing an above-par target.

"Yes, I think it was very important to take those catches because catching could have changed the momentum of the game. There would have been fresh batters on the ground, on the pitch and we could have executed our plans more effectively and then ended up maybe giving 50 runs less.

"We definitely don't want to be chasing 230, 240 regularly. I think when we have that opportunity to get the opposition who has a very strong batting order in about 180, maybe 170 max, and to lose out on that opportunity, what happens is then we shift the momentum towards them."

Pathan slams Shashank's fielding

Former India all-rounder and commentator Irfan Pathan was critical of Punjab Kings' fielder and picked out butter-fingered Shashank for some stick.

"Shashank Singh is having a horror tournament in the field. The ball is following him everywhere. In fact, the better fielders are dropping absolute dollies here. They are dropping everything. I have never seen such poor fielding and so many dropped catches by a single team. These catches should be taken every time. All catches are sitters," Pathan said while on commentary duty.

"Punjab lost the match because of the catches dropped. They had to work really hard but look at the number of catches they've dropped. If they would'nt have dropped those catches, Sunrisers Hyderabad would have had to struggle to get to even 200. All will be well for Punjab if they improve their fielding," he said after the match.