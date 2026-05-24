'You'd go a long way to see a better captain's knock than Shreyas Iyer's'

Shreyas Iyer's spectacular century powered Punjab Kings to a vital win against Lucknow Super Giants, reigniting their hopes of IPL play-off qualification.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer and Suryansh Shedge celebrate after of Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL match at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden IPL century, leading Punjab Kings to a crucial victory.

Brad Haddin praised Iyer's leadership and match-winning performance under pressure.

Punjab Kings snapped a six-game losing streak with the win against Lucknow Super Giants.

Punjab Kings' IPL playoff qualification depends on other results.

Iyer's century featured 11 fours and five sixes, guiding his team to victory.

Shreyas Iyer delivered for Punjab Kings when it mattered most, assistant coach Brad Haddin said after the captain scored his maiden Indian Premier League century in a seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants to keep their hopes of reaching the play-offs alive.

Iyer's unbeaten knock of 101, featuring 11 fours and five sixes, guided his team over the finish line in their final league stage match on Saturday, the win snapping a six-game losing streak for Punjab.

Iyer's Leadership and Impact

"In these matches you want your best players to stand up," Haddin said.

"These are the matches you want to play where everything is on the line. The captain for the last couple of days had that look in his eye. He wanted to be the one that made the difference and turned things around and gave us an opportunity to play in the finals.

"You'd go a long way to see a better innings and a better captain's knock than that... He's a tremendous leader of men. He reads the game well. The changing room follows him. He speaks with purpose."

Punjab Kings Play-off Qualification Scenario

Punjab, fourth in the IPL standings, had a strong start to their season and won six of their opening seven games, but their form tailed off in recent weeks.

They occupy the last qualifying spot for the playoffs, but will need other results to go their way on Sunday if they are to progress.

"We just had to find some rhythm back in our game. There's a lot of scenarios now that can play out," former Australia batter Haddin said.

"It was important, we had to win the game. We had to play this game the way we did tonight under pressure to give ourselves an opportunity."