IPL 2026: Bodyline bowling to stop Sooryavanshi? Pathan fumes

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive batting in IPL 2026 has ignited discussions about his potential India call-up, with experts like Irfan Pathan backing the young talent for national team inclusion.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi amassed 776 runs in 16 matches with a remarkable strike rate. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old cricket prodigy, showcased his talent with impressive performances in IPL 2026.

Irfan Pathan has advocated for Sooryavanshi's inclusion in the Indian national team, citing his consistent performances against world-class bowlers.

Pathan suggests a gradual integration of Sooryavanshi into the national setup, respecting the current T20 opening pair.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fairytale IPL 2026 campaign may have ended in heartbreak but the 15-year-old once again showed why he is being hailed as one of Indian cricket's brightest young talents.

After narrowly missing out on a century with a 97-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, Sooryavanshi followed it up with another breathtaking innings in Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans. The teenage sensation smashed 96 off just 47 balls, helping Rajasthan Royals post a competitive 214/6 despite a collapse around him.

Sooryavanshi's Heroics Overshadowed

However, his heroics were overshadowed by Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill, whose unbeaten 104 off 53 deliveries guided GT to a comfortable chase in 18.4 overs and a place in the IPL 2026 final.

What stood out about Sooryavanshi's innings wasn't just the strike rate of over 200 but the maturity he displayed under pressure. With Rajasthan's top and middle order struggling, the youngster took responsibility and carried the innings almost single-handedly against a formidable bowling attack featuring Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj.

Concerns Over Bodyline Bowling Tactics

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was particularly concerned by the aggressive bodyline tactics employed against the teenager.

‘Bodyline bowling to stop a 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi doesn't sit well with me. I know he's playing against the big boys, but the father in me doesn't agree with that,’ Pathan wrote on X.

Sooryavanshi's Impressive IPL 2026 Numbers

Despite Rajasthan's exit, Sooryavanshi's numbers this season have been extraordinary. The left-hander has amassed 776 runs in 16 matches at an average of 48.50 and a staggering strike rate of 237.31. His tally includes 63 fours and 72 sixes, making him the tournament's leading run-scorer and one of its biggest attractions.

Pathan Backs Sooryavanshi For India Call-Up

Speaking on Star Sports' Amul Cricket Live, Pathan went a step further and backed the teenager for an India call-up, saying he has already proven himself against some of the world's best bowlers.

‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is ready to play for India. He has answered every doubt with consistent performances against top-quality bowling attacks. He has scored freely against players like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Siraj. These aren't ordinary bowlers — they are world-class performers who have troubled the best batters across the globe. He has passed the toughest test in franchise cricket,’ Pathan said.

At the same time, Pathan acknowledged that India's current T20 opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have earned their places and should not be replaced hastily. Instead, he suggested that Sooryavanshi be gradually integrated into the national setup.

‘Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are India's current T20 openers and have done exceptionally well. You don't want to disrupt that combination. But Vaibhav shouldn't have to wait forever either. Whenever opportunities arise through injuries, rotation, or bilateral series, he should be given a chance. The selectors should start grooming him now so he is ready for India's next World Cup cycle,’ Pathan added.