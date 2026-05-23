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Home  » Cricket » Blow For RCB! Injured Jacob Bethell Returns To England

Blow For RCB! Injured Jacob Bethell Returns To England

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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May 23, 2026 21:12 IST

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Royal Challengers Bangalore's Jacob Bethell is heading back to England after sustaining an injury during the IPL, prompting concerns about his availability for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Jacob Bethell

IMAGE: Jacob Bethell is a part of England's Test squad to face New Zealand in a home series, which starts on June 4. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Jacob Bethell sustained a left ring finger injury while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2026.
  • The England and Wales Cricket Board has agreed to Bethell's return to the UK for medical assessment.
  • Bethell had a disappointing IPL season, scoring 77 runs in seven matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's all-rounder Jacob Bethell will return to England to tend to a left ring finger injury that he sustained while playing in IPL 2026.

Bethell had an underwhelming season, scoring just 77 runs from seven matches at an average of 13 and at a strike rate of 124.

 

ECB Confirms Bethell's Return

"The England and Wales Cricket Board has agreed that Royal Challengers Bangalore top-order batter Jacob Bethell will return to the UK after sustaining an injury while playing in the Indian Premier League," stated a ECB release.

Bethell, who stepped in for injured compatriot Phil Salt at RCB, is a part of England's Test squad to face New Zealand in a home series, which starts on June 4.

Salt has since then rejoined the Royal Challengers squad.

Assessment for New Zealand Test Series

"He will be fully assessed and monitored by the England Men's medical team on his return to determine his availability for selection for the Rothesay first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, starting on Thursday 4 June," the release added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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