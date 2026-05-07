IPL 2026: BIG relief for Mumbai Indians as Hardik rejoins squad

Mumbai Indians receive a boost as captain Hardik Pandya returns from injury ahead of their crucial IPL match, raising hopes for a playoff push.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya missed MI's previous IPL game against LSG due to the injury. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

Key Points Hardik Pandya rejoins Mumbai Indians squad in Raipur after recovering from a back spasm.

He is expected to participate in a full training session on Friday.

Mumbai Indians are currently ninth in the IPL points table.

MI needs to win their remaining matches to maintain playoff hopes.

Skipper Hardik Pandya has joined his Mumbai Indians teammates in Raipur ahead of their next Indian Premier League game against RCB on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya's Injury Update

Pandya had missed MI's last game against LSG due to a back spasm on Monday.

His niggle is said to be a minor one and he was advised rest for the game against LSG.

"Checked-in Raipur," MI wrote on 'X' along with a photo of Pandya on Thursday.

Training and Playoff Hopes

A full-fledged training session is scheduled at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium and Pandya is likely to train in the nets on Friday.

With seven defeats and three victories, Mumbai Indians are languishing at the ninth spot on the points table and need to win each of their remaining matches to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.