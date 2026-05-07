HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: BIG relief for Mumbai Indians as Hardik rejoins squad

IPL 2026: BIG relief for Mumbai Indians as Hardik rejoins squad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 07, 2026 23:51 IST

x

Mumbai Indians receive a boost as captain Hardik Pandya returns from injury ahead of their crucial IPL match, raising hopes for a playoff push.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya missed MI's previous IPL game against LSG due to the injury. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

Key Points

  • Hardik Pandya rejoins Mumbai Indians squad in Raipur after recovering from a back spasm.
  • He is expected to participate in a full training session on Friday.
  • Mumbai Indians are currently ninth in the IPL points table.
  • MI needs to win their remaining matches to maintain playoff hopes.

Skipper Hardik Pandya has joined his Mumbai Indians teammates in Raipur ahead of their next Indian Premier League game against RCB on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya's Injury Update

Pandya had missed MI's last game against LSG due to a back spasm on Monday.

 

His niggle is said to be a minor one and he was advised rest for the game against LSG.

"Checked-in Raipur," MI wrote on 'X' along with a photo of Pandya on Thursday.

Training and Playoff Hopes

A full-fledged training session is scheduled at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium and Pandya is likely to train in the nets on Friday.

With seven defeats and three victories, Mumbai Indians are languishing at the ninth spot on the points table and need to win each of their remaining matches to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

MI travel to Raipur; Hardik's absence sparks concern
MI travel to Raipur; Hardik's absence sparks concern
IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Likely To Lead Mumbai Indians Against RCB
IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Likely To Lead Mumbai Indians Against RCB
Fit-again Hardik joins Mumbai Indians' pre-tournament camp
Fit-again Hardik joins Mumbai Indians' pre-tournament camp
IPL 2026: MI Captain Hardik Pandya Returns to Nets Ahead of RR Clash
IPL 2026: MI Captain Hardik Pandya Returns to Nets Ahead of RR Clash
Hardik's fitness gives Mumbai jitters
Hardik's fitness gives Mumbai jitters

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother India

webstory image 2

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 3

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

VIDEOS

Pooja Chopra Dazzles at Mumbai Airport With Effortless Glam0:56

Pooja Chopra Dazzles at Mumbai Airport With Effortless Glam

Aditi Rao Hydari spotted in a stylish avatar in Bandra1:09

Aditi Rao Hydari spotted in a stylish avatar in Bandra

Dhanashree Verma spotted in a casual look in Mumbai1:05

Dhanashree Verma spotted in a casual look in Mumbai

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO