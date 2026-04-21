Big relief as Jasprit Bumrah breaks five-match wicketless run

Mitchell McClenaghan hails Jasprit Bumrah's first-over spell as a "masterstroke" after MI pacer ends wicket drought and strikes early against Gujarat Titans.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan caught out by Krish Bhagat during their IPL match on Monday. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Mumbai Indians used Bumrah as an attacking option with the new ball.

Bumrah dismissed Sai Sudharsan for a first-ball duck.

Ended Bumrah’s six-match wicketless streak dating back to last season.

Strategy aimed to break Gujarat Titans’ strong opening pair early.

Following the Mumbai Indians (MI) win over the Gujarat Titans (GT), former New Zealand and Mumbai Indians pacer Mitchell McClenaghan termed pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah bowling the first over as a "masterstroke".

Youngsters Tilak Verma and pacer Ashwani Kumar made headlines with their standout contributions, but the biggest positive for MI during their win was none other than Bumrah, who finally ended his six-match wicketless streak in the IPL, dating back to the playoffs last year.

Bumrah was brought into the attack in the first over itself and had Sai Sudharsan out for a first-ball duck. Sudharsan did not read the back of the length delivery from Bumrah and ended up slicing the ball straight to cover-point where the debutant Krish Bhagat completed the catch.

The relief of ending a five-match wicketless run was clear on Bumrah's face.

He was brought in to make early inroads and all it took for Bumrah was one ball to showcase his class.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, McClenaghan said that MI needed someone like Bumrah to be used as an attacking weapon.

'Bumrah bowling the first over of the run chase was a masterstroke. That is exactly what we have been asking for in many games now. With no other bowler in MI's lineup able to penetrate with the new ball, they needed Bumrah to be used as an attacking weapon. They used him in the first three overs to try and break the opening partnership of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, and Bumrah delivered' he said.

'Excellent captaincy by Hardik Pandya'

McClenaghan hailed Hardik Pandya's captaincy for the move.

'GT rely heavily on their opening pair for runs. Once that partnership is broken, they struggle because their middle order is not strong. Deploying Bumrah in the first over to get one opener out and expose GT's fragile middle-order is a sign of excellent captaincy by Hardik Pandya. While it was pleasing to see Bumrah take the new ball, they may not use him in the first six overs every time because other teams have strong middle-orders, and Bumrah will be needed to penetrate there. But against GT, that strategy worked perfectly,' he added.

The former MI pacer, a crucial cog of their side in MI's three title wins, said that Bumrah must be feeling a huge relief after breaking his wicketless streak, as for a fast bowler, merely being economical with the ball does not offer the thrill that wicket-taking produces.

'Bringing an end to his wicketless run of six games since last season's qualifier two exit against Punjab Kings must have been a huge relief for Jasprit Bumrah. He is a class bowler. A bowler of his stature going wicketless for six games is something that hurts a lot.

'Yes, he was being economical and not giving away many runs, but the thrill of picking up wickets as a fast bowler is something you cannot get by just being economical. We seamers work day in and day out in the nets to polish our skills and pick up wickets to help our team do well and when we don't get wickets in consecutive games, it hurts a lot,' he said.

'Bumrah will be really relieved and happy. His bowling performance plays a key role in Mumbai's success. The way he got the wicket of Sai Sudharsan on the first ball showed that Bumrah is slowly getting back to his best. Yes, he only got one wicket, but that is not a major concern. Bumrah opening his wicket-taking account this IPL season means good news for the Mumbai Indians,' he signed off.