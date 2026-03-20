Bharat Arun Has Helped Strengthen LSG's Bowling Attack: Rishabh Pant

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant believes Bharat Arun's arrival as bowling coach will significantly boost the team's bowling performance in IPL 2026.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants' bowling coach Bharat Arun during the IPL pre-season training camp in Chennai. Photograph: Screengrab via LSG/X

Key Points Lucknow Super Giants are focusing on improving their bowling performance for IPL 2026.

The addition of Bharat Arun as bowling coach is expected to significantly strengthen the LSG bowling attack.

Rishabh Pant emphasised the importance of enjoying the game and maintaining a positive team environment to reduce stress and improve performance.

Bowling was Lucknow Super Giants' weak link in IPL 2025 last year but the addition of Bharat Arun as the bowling coach has helped the franchise strengthen that department, said captain Rishabh Pant.

Pant is eyeing an improved performance in IPL 2026 after LSG's6 disappointing showing last season when they finished seventh with six wins from 14 games to miss out on the play-offs.

Speaking on JioStar, Pant said the addition of former India bowling coach Arun is helping the young LSG fast bowlers heading into IPL 2026.

"The camp with the fast bowlers has been fantastic. Bharat Arun sir has come on board, and since he arrived, he has been adding a lot of value. We have had a lot of conversations, about what I want from the bowlers and what he thinks he can add. The energy is pure," Pant said during LSG's pre-season camp in Chennai.

"He (Arun) is one of the best bowling coaches, and I have that trust, having worked with him when he was with the Indian cricket team. He brings that experience. The bowlers trust him and open up to him, which is exactly what you want from a bowling coach, adding value to the system.

"When we look back at last season, we felt we needed to add more to our bowling. He is definitely someone who can contribute a lot in that area, and I am really happy to have him."

Creating Positive Team Environment

On being the most fun-loving person in the dressing room, Pant said it helps lighten the team environment, especially in stressful situations.

"I think everyone is fun-loving these days because the environment is already so stressful. Everyone wants to enjoy each other's company, you can feel that emotion, the love, the enjoyment. If you carry too much stress and don't enjoy yourself, sometimes you won't be able to give your best.

"You don't want to treat it as work. I say this a lot, as kids, why did we play cricket? Yes, there is a lot at stake, a lot to lose, and the stakes will keep getting higher, but you shouldn't stop enjoying the game and having fun. I think that is something that seems to be missing these days, and if players bring that back, they will be a lot happier."

'Decision-making Important'

LSG enters the new season with renewed ambitions under Pant and head coach Justin Langer, having struggled for consistency since their debut in 2022.

Asked about his mind space going into the new edition of the IPL, Pant said, "I think I am in a good space, physically and mentally. I like to work on myself every day, and I enjoy that, because you have to spend time with yourself to keep improving. As long as you are playing cricket, that matters.

"All the seniors I speak to tell me that in cricket, you can't take it lightly even for a day. Today could be your day, but tomorrow it might not be, and that could change again the day after.

"So, just keep working hard. Decision-making and handling situations are important, but consistently working on yourself to improve, even when things are going your way, is important.

"I believe there are only two scenarios in life, either you're doing good or you're doing okay, there is nothing called bad."