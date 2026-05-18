IPL 2026: Bench To Brilliance: Venkatesh Iyer Repays RCB Faith With Match-Winning Blitz

Venkatesh Iyer smashed an unbeaten 73 off 40 balls in a pressure game against Punjab Kings, powering Royal Challengers Bengaluru into the IPL 2026 playoffs with a commanding victory.

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer smashed four effortless sixes during his unbeaten 73 against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 17, 2026. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

Key Points Venkatesh Iyer struck eight fours and four sixes in a commanding innings of 73 not out.

He reached his maiden fifty for RCB off just 29 deliveries.

The left-hander had limited opportunities this season, featuring in only three matches before this game.

Venkatesh credited Virat Kohli's communication and support for helping him settle after a slow start.

For weeks, Venkatesh Iyer waited. He trained, travelled, watched from the sidelines and trusted that his chance would come.

On Sunday afternoon in Dharamsala, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru needed someone to stand tall in a high-pressure clash against Punjab Kings, the left-hander finally got his moment, grabbing it with both hands.

In a game loaded with playoff implications, Venky Iyer produced a commanding unbeaten 73 from 40 balls (eight fours and four sixes) to propel RCB to a formidable 222 for 4, a total that eventually proved beyond Punjab Kings as Bengaluru sealed their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs with a 23 run victory.

Venky gave an account of his abilities with not just the run but in the way he scored them. It was the timing of the innings, the composure under pressure and the authority with which he shifted gears after a scratchy beginning.

This was an innings that reminded everyone why RCB invested Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 million) in him at the mini-auction.

It was also proof that experienced Indian batters with proven big-match pedigree remain priceless in the IPL.

Venky Iyer makes most of opportunity

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer was at his fluent best against PBKS. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

Coming into the match, Venky had endured a frustrating campaign. He had featured in only four matches all season and had barely spent meaningful time at the crease. Twice he came in as an Impact Player. Once he was in the starting XI but never got a chance to bat.

There were questions over why he remained on the bench while overseas options continued to get opportunities despite inconsistent returns. But Venkatesh never allowed disappointment to cloud his belief.

'After joining the RCB team, I thought that maybe I would play right from the beginning,' Venkatesh said after the match.

'But because of the team combination, I wasn't getting a place in the playing XI. These things happen, it's not a big issue. But deep down, I always believed that whenever I got the opportunity, I would prove myself.'

The Venky-Kohli partnership

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer and Virat Kohli put on a 60-run partnership (35 balls) for the 3rd wicket. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

And when the opportunity finally arrived in a crunch encounter, he delivered an innings of immense substance.

RCB were already well placed at 101 for 2 at the halfway mark after Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal laid a strong platform. Kohli reached his 67th IPL half-century in just 31 balls before falling to Yuzvendra Chahal.

Venkatesh, walking in at No 4, looked tentative early on and at one stage, he crawled to 9 off 10 deliveries, clearly struggling to find rhythm.

That was when Kohli's presence at the other end became invaluable.

'I was lucky to be batting alongside Virat Kohli,' Venkatesh explained.

'The mindset shift that he's able to communicate to you... with all the legends of the game, one thing that stands out is communication. If you're able to communicate well with your partner because it's two people out there scoring runs together for the team, that's the key.'

The calming influence worked wonders.

IMAGE: In IPL 2026, Venkatesh Iyer now has 114 runs in four matches, at a strike rate of 163. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

An Arshdeep Singh misfield at mid-off gave Venkatesh breathing space and from there, the innings transformed dramatically. He broke free against Harpreet Brar with back-to-back boundaries before launching Chahal for two towering sixes.

Suddenly, the fluency returned.

Venkatesh began accessing all parts of the ground, combining clean hitting with smart placement. Against pace, he used depth in the crease beautifully. Against spin, he trusted his reach and power.

By the 15th over, RCB had surged to 157 for 3 and Punjab's bowlers looked rattled.

The real carnage came at the death.

Facing Azmatullah Omarzai, Venkatesh scooped him twice in succession with audacious control. Then came Lockie Ferguson's over, where the left-hander unleashed 6, 4, dot, 6 to race to his half-century off just 29 balls -- his maiden fifty for RCB and the 13th of his IPL career.

Venkatesh, alongside Tim David's explosive 28 off 12 balls, helped power RCB past the 200-run mark with ease.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, became the first team in IPL history to concede 200-plus totals nine times in a single season.

Venky's 50 proves RCB squad depth

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer does the Thalapathy Vijay celebration on completing his half-ton on Sunday. Photograph: IPL/X

But reducing the innings merely to Punjab's poor bowling would do injustice to the quality Venkatesh displayed.

This was an innings built on adaptability. He respected the conditions initially, absorbed pressure and then exploded once set. That ability to construct an innings rather than blindly attack is what separates seasoned T20 players from reckless hitters.

When asked about taking time to settle, Venkatesh said: 'I actually needed those first few balls just to get into the groove. Once I understood the wicket and I had the freedom to go after the bowling, then I think it was good for me.'

RCB's management deserves credit too. Despite limited opportunities, they continued backing him internally and trusted his experience when Rajat Patidar was unavailable.

What makes the knock even more significant is the larger message it sends about RCB's squad depth heading into the playoffs.

The timing of Venkatesh's return to form could not have been better as few Indian batters in recent IPL history have built a stronger reputation as clutch performers than him.

His performances in knockout matches during previous seasons remain fresh in memory and Sunday's innings once again highlighted his temperament for big occasions.