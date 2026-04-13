BCCI issues show-cause notice to RR manager Romi Bhinder

IMAGE: Romi Bhinder was using a mobile phone with teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sitting beside him in the team dugout. Photograph: Romi Bhinder/Instagram

Rajasthan Royals' team manager Romi Bhinder has been issued a show-cause notice by the Board of Control for Cricket in India after television cameras caught him using a mobile phone in the team's dugout during the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati.



The incident was first shared on Instagram by a social media influencer, but it has been ascertained that Bhinder was indeed using a mobile phone with teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sitting beside him during the Royals' six-wicket win in Guwahati.



On IPL's official website, the concerned clause regarding PMOA protocol 2026 states: "The Team Manager may use a phone in the dressing room but NOT in the dugout."



'The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a show-cause notice to Romi Bhinder, team manager of Rajasthan Royals, for using a mobile handset (a communication device) during their IPL match against recently. The notice, in fact, was sent by the BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU), which has sought a response within 48 hours,' said a report in Cricbuzz.



'The charge against the official relates to the use of a mobile phone in the dugout. The team managers are permitted to use a handset, but only within the dressing room. In this instance, he was seen using the phone outside that area. It remains a technicality whether he was inside the dugout, as he was seated in front of a refrigerator that is adjacent to the players' boundary side enclosure.'

'Bhinder used mobile in dugout due to medical reasons'

However, there are reports that Bhinder is forced to use a phone because of a medical problem. He has recently recovered from a serious lung ailment following a prolonged hospital stay in Nagpur.



"Romi has lost more than 10 kilos due to medical issues. He has asthma as well because of which he is advised not to walk a long distance or climb stairs frequently. He is with the team and performed various roles for the franchise. Hence he knows the rules and regulations but that phone was in his possession due to medical reasons. Besides, possessing a mobile phone and a laptop in the dugout is allowed as per the protocol. The only problem was the usage but again he was not making calls or receiving any of them. He was just scrolling his phone. He has time and he will try to explain his point of view to the ACSU officials," a source told The New Indian Express.