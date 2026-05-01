IPL 2026: Batting collapse, lack of partnerships hurt RCB's chances vs GT, admits Karthik

According to Karthik, every chance to consolidate was followed by a dismissal, which hurt the team’s chances.

IMAGE: Romario Shepherd's spell strangled Gujarat Titans in the middle overs as he conceded just 30 runs in his four overs while picking up two crucial wickets. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Dinesh Karthik praised RCB’s attitude and bowling despite defeat.

He blamed lack of partnerships for the batting failure.

Head coach Andy Flower admitted the team was below par with the bat.

RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat said totals like 155 rarely win matches and expected more from the batting group

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach Dinesh Karthik praised his team’s attitude and bowling effort despite a five-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

He said the bowlers created pressure and gave GT "jitters" in the middle overs, even though RCB’s total of 155 proved inadequate.

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Karthik highlights missed partnerships

Karthik pointed to the batting unit’s failure to build partnerships as the key reason for the defeat.

He lauded Virat Kohli for a quick 28 off 13 balls, including five consecutive boundaries off Kagiso Rabada, but said wickets fell at crucial moments.

According to Karthik, every chance to consolidate was followed by a dismissal, which hurt the team’s chances.

"Virat started wonderfully, vintage Virat, especially that over against Rabada. But we lost wickets in a cluster. Every time we had an opportunity to get ahead and build a partnership, we lost a wicket, and that eventually caught up with us," Karthik said.

Praises bowlers for fighting spirit

Karthik said the bowling unit showed the mindset of a "champion team" by keeping the contest alive. He noted that sustained pressure during the middle overs unsettled GT’s middle order and nearly turned the match.

"What was commendable to see was the attitude and the bowling coming together. As a champion team would, we gave them jitters through the middle. If a couple of things had gone our way, who knows how it would have gone. I am very proud of the effort and the attitude the boys showed," he added.

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Flower, Bobat point fingers at RCB batting

RCB head coach Andy Flower admitted the team was below par with the bat. "That is not the result we came here for, and the truth is we were not at our best with the bat," he pointed out.

Director of Cricket Mo Bobat echoed the sentiment, saying totals like 155 rarely win matches and expected more from the batting group.

"It is a disappointing result, not the result we wanted coming here, and not quite the performance we wanted either. You do not win too many games with scores like that, so the batting group will know that we are capable of better," Bobat said.

Bobat highlighted the performance of Romario Shepherd, who took two wickets, and said the attack made GT work hard for the win.

"The pleasing and encouraging thing is that the bowlers put in a good shift again today. It was good to see Romario find rhythm too. We made them fight, and that's important in games like this."

"You are not going to win every game, but in games where you come out second best, you have to fight for the win, and I think we did that today. We will take a few days, come back sharper and focus on the next game," Bobat added.

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GT hold nerve to win

GT chased down the target in the 16th over, powered by Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, before Rahul Tewatia guided the team home after a brief collapse.

RCB suffered their third loss of the season but remain at the top half of the table.