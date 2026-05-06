IPL 2026: 'Batting at his peak': Pathan hails Samson's game awareness

Irfan Pathan praises Sanju Samson's exceptional form and game awareness after his match-winning innings in the IPL, highlighting his ability to perform under pressure and guide Chennai Super Kings to a crucial victory.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson's match-winning partnership with Kartik Sharma guided CSK to victory. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Irfan Pathan praises Sanju Samson's peak form and game awareness in the IPL.

Samson's ability to target specific bowlers and respect others is highlighted as a key strength.

Mark Boucher commends Samson's calm and composed approach under pressure in the IPL chase.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan praised batter Sanju Samson's form, saying that he is "batting at his peak right now" after the right-hander's unbeaten knock of 87 helped Chennai Super Kings get a crucial win over Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League 2026 match on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Chasing the target of 156, CSK lost captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Urvil Patel early. However, Samson spearheaded the chase with a scintillating 87* off 52 balls, including seven boundaries and six maximums. Samson played with a strike rate of 167.31. Samson also found an ally in 20-year-old Kartik Sharma, who scored an unbeaten 41, stitching together a match-winning partnership of 114 runs with Samson to guide CSK home with eight wickets and 15 balls remaining.

Sanju Samson's Game Awareness

Speaking on JioStar, Irfan Pathan praised Sanju Samson for being in top form, highlighting his sharp game awareness and ability to judge which bowlers to attack or play cautiously--such as respecting DC's Lungi Ngidi while targeting other bowlers. He also highlighted Samson's growing maturity in finishing matches on challenging pitches, calling it a key sign of a batter at his peak.

"Sanju Samson is batting at his peak right now, and what stands out is his game awareness. He's very clear about which bowlers to target and which ones to respect. You could see that he was cautious against someone like Lungi Ngidi, but the moment a less threatening option came on, he shifted gears and capitalised. That understanding of match-ups is outstanding. More importantly, he's taking responsibility to finish games, especially on tricky surfaces, and doing it consistently. That's what defines a batter in top form," Pathan said.

Boucher's Praise for Samson's Composure

Former South African wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher also lavished praise on Samson. Boucher praised Samson for his calm and composed approach under pressure, highlighting how he timed his attacks well and guided a younger partner, Kartik, during their partnership.

"Sanju Samson showed exactly what you expect from a senior player. He stayed calm under pressure, didn't panic, and picked his moments to attack. When the game started to slow down and dot balls built pressure, he took it upon himself to shift the momentum. Batting alongside a youngster, he also played a key role in guiding the innings, which will be a valuable learning experience at the other end. What stood out was his control; he never looked rushed and made a challenging chase look comfortable with a complete, all-round innings," Boucher said.