IPL 2026: Bangar maps GT's ideal XI; big role for Sundar

Sanjay Bangar explains how Gujarat Titans can balance their XI for IPL 2026, backing Washington Sundar's batting role and suggesting key overseas combinations.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar could come up the order and bat at No 4 this IPL season, reckons Sanjay Bangar. Photograph: BCCI

Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar outlined how the Gujarat Titans could shape their playing XI to strike the right balance between batting depth and bowling strength.

Key Points Rahul Tewatia or Shahrukh Khan could be used as Impact Player.

Glenn Phillips suggested as middle-order power option.

GT begin campaign vs Punjab Kings on March 31.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Bangar said the Shubman Gill-led side has backed its core, retaining players such as Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia, while handing Washington Sundar a more defined role with the bat.

'One thing GT have done is persist with the players they selected in the first place. They have stuck with Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia. Washington Sundar has been given a role in T20 cricket for them. Not necessarily with the ball, but he comes in to bat in important positions, maybe at number four. I see a similar role for Washington Sundar, more with the bat,' Bangar said.

Bangar pointed out that either Tewatia or Shahrukh could be used as an Impact Player to strengthen the lower order, an area where GT relied heavily on their top order last season. He also backed the inclusion of Glenn Phillips to add firepower in the middle, alongside Jos Buttler at the top.

'We hope Shahrukh Khan repays the faith shown by the GT management in him. He showed signs of improvement last season, scoring runs at crucial times. If both Tewatia and Shahrukh play, one could be used as an impact player. If they contribute lower down the order, that will help GT a lot because most runs came from the top order last time,' the former India cricketer added.

Rashid, Rabada key to GT's fortunes

Bangar identified Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada as key overseas bowlers, forming the backbone of a well-rounded GT squad.

"I am also tempted to bring someone like Glenn Phillips into the mix for middle-order firepower. With Jos Buttler at the top, Phillips in the middle, and Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada as main bowlers, it is a good mix of overseas players," Bangar said.

The Gill-led Titans will open their IPL 2026 campaign against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31. They then host the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 4, before travelling to Delhi to face the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 8.

GT will next take on the Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 12.