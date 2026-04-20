IPL 2026: DC captain Axar Patel declared fit ahead of SRH clash

'It relies on seizing the moment. It relies on stepping up when it really matters.'

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel retired hurt after suffering severe cramps during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 18, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Head coach Hemang Badani said T20 success depends on impact moments, not consistency, and defended Delhi Capitals' batting approach despite recent losses.

He backed players like Sameer Rizvi and David Miller for their match-winning contributions, while confirming skipper Axar Patel is fit to play.

Badani said Sunrisers Hyderabad’s aggressive style could offer wicket-taking chances, expressing confidence in Delhi’s strong bowling unit.

Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani on Monday said T20 cricket is about "impact" rather than consistency as he backed his batters' match-winning contributions, while confirming skipper Axar Patel is fit for the IPL clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Badani dismissed concerns over inconsistency in Delhi's batting, saying the team remained satisfied with its process despite a couple of setbacks.

"If I have to answer this in a nutshell, this format does not rely on consistency. It relies on impact. It relies on seizing the moment. It relies on stepping up when it really matters. And I think we have done that," Badani said ahead of the match.

"I think we have consistently stuck to the process. Results will come, will not come. But we are happy with the way we are going.

"Even if you speak of the couple of losses that we have had, one I think the whole world knows that with that Miller one run, things could have been very different. The other game was the only game that we speak of, the one that is against CSK," he added.

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Axar Patel declared fit; team stands by key performers



Badani strongly backed Sameer Rizvi, pointing to the batter's ability to deliver in crucial moments.

"If somebody has won you two games single-handedly... first game this year was a man-of-the-match, second game this year was a man-of-the-match, I am happy with it.

"He is in a great space. I mean, this format, if somebody has won you two games single-handedly, he has actually got three man-of-the-matches from last year. I don't think many of you would remember that the last game that he played for us was a man-of-the-match," Badani said.

He also confirmed there were no fitness concerns over captain Axar Patel.

"All good. He is fit to play," he said.

Backing veteran David Miller after criticism following Delhi's narrow loss to Gujarat Titans, Badani said the South African had shown strong character in the win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, against whom his two decisive sixes in the last over sealed the issue in DC's favour.

"I still believe that he has taken the right call... We trust in you. And he has literally shown us the faith within two games," he said.

"I understand that everyone has an opinion. But to come out of that, I think he has shown character. And I think the world sees that he is somebody who can finish games. He has done that in the past. And we believe in him.

"And if you go back and see the visuals and the way we backed him even after that one run loss, the conversation from the captain to the coach, to the management, to the players was straightforward. It is absolutely okay, it can happen."

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DC see opportunity in SRH’s high-risk style

On Sunrisers Hyderabad's ultra-aggressive approach, Badani said their high-risk style could also create opportunities for Delhi's bowlers.

"When you have a high-risk side, it also gives you a chance to pick wickets," he said, adding Delhi had "possibly been the best bowling side right now.

"I think if you go back and see the stats and the numbers, which pretty much tells you that we have possibly been the best bowling side right now. And when you have a high risk side, it also means that it gives you a chance to pick wickets.

"So it is pretty much a case of them sticking to their style of play. But I think it augurs well for us also that if someone wants to go high risk, it also gives them the chance to pick wickets."

Badani also said there had been "zero conversation" around changing Tristan Stubbs' role and expressed confidence in Delhi's squad at what he described as a high-scoring venue.

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