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IPL 2026: Barsapara ground staff rewarded for overcoming weather challenges

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 13, 2026 18:25 IST

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The Assam Cricket Association is rewarding its ground staff with a significant cash prize for their exceptional work in ensuring the successful hosting of IPL matches despite adverse weather conditions in Guwahati.

Groundsmen assam

IMAGE: Ground staff covering the field at the Barasapara Cricket Stadium during the rain-hit Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL game on April 10, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Assam Cricket Association rewards ground staff with Rs 25 lakh for successfully hosting IPL matches.
  • Ground staff overcame heavy rain and thunderstorms to maintain pitches at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.
  • ACA president and secretary praised the ground staff's professionalism and commitment.
  • The reward recognises the ground staff's contribution to the smooth conduct of IPL matches in Guwahati.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh (Rs 2.5 million) for the ground staff after successfully hosting three IPL matches this season despite challenging weather conditions.

The curator and groundsmen ensured that the pitches were prepared and maintained to the highest standards.

 

"Their efforts were central to the smooth conduct of the matches and helped uphold the venue's growing reputation on the national stage.

"In recognition of their contribution, the association has announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh for the curator and groundsmen, ACA secretary Sanatan Das said in a press release.

ACA president Taranga Gogoi and secretary Das praised the team's professionalism and commitment, stating that their dedication was instrumental in the seamless execution of the matches.

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Weather challenges at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium

Heavy rain and thunderstorms severely impacted IPL 2026 matches at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium, with the April 7 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match shortened to 11 overs per side.

A later match between RR and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10 also suffered significant rain delays, forcing the ground crew to cover the pitch.

Despite the issues, the groundsmen at the ACA stadium managed to hold the matches.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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