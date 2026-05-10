Ashwin wants Sooryavanshi to play all formats for India

Ravichandran Ashwin champions the inclusion of young cricket star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in all formats of the game, citing his fearless approach and potential to captivate audiences.

IMAGE: 'Get Vaibhav Sooryavanshi onto cricket grounds, get people coming along, because he is going to entertain you.' Photograph: BCCI

Key Points R Ashwin supports Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing all three formats for India.

Sooryavanshi's fearless batting and ability to take on bowlers is praised.

Ashwin highlights Sooryavanshi's potential to entertain and draw crowds.

Sooryavanshi's performance in the Under-19 World Cup final is noted as evidence of his talent.

Ashwin advises against burdening Sooryavanshi with excessive responsibility at this stage of his career.

India spin great Ravichandran Ashwin wants to see teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play all three formats for the national team.

Opening for the Rajasthan Royals, the young Sooryavanshi has continued to carve a fearless reputation, taking on the best with remarkable ease in the ongoing IPL season.

Ashwin's Praise for Sooryavanshi's Fearless Cricket

"He is taking every bowler down. I wouldn't mind watching him in a Test match, and I wouldn't mind watching him in all three formats of the game.

"Get him onto cricket grounds, get people coming along, because he is going to entertain you.

"He is leaving no stone unturned, putting every ounce of force he can into the cricket ball. The way he played, even in the Under-19 World Cup final, putting everything together; he is looking like a box-office player.

Protecting Young Talent in Cricket

"There are very few windows in your cricketing career where you can absolutely enjoy your cricket, and he is only 15 years old. I think we should just let him be," Ashwin said on JioStar.

Rajasthan Royals should let him be and allow him to play the way he has been, said Ashwin, referring to the 15-year-old. The southpaw has maintained his sensational ball striking in the tournament, showing no fear against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood and, most recently, Mohammed Siraj.

Siraj eventually dismissed Sooryavanshi on Saturday night with a short ball but it was not before being belted for a six.

Supporting Sooryavanshi's Development

"There is no point asking him to do things he shouldn't be doing at this stage of his career. He has experienced players like Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag and Donovan Ferreira to follow. He shouldn't be the one carrying that burden.

"If he can give them flying starts, then with the batting line-up they have, they should be winning games like those comfortably," added Ashwin.