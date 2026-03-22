IPL 2026: Ashwin questions Cameron Green's role in KKR, suggests pay cut clause

'Imagine if you are Shah Rukh Khan, and you have paid Rs 25 crore for a player. But then he comes and says that, 'Sir, I will bowl only one over today, or bowl only 10 balls a day'. How will you feel?'

IMAGE: Cameron Green (Rs 25.20) is KKR's most expensive buy till date after Mitchell Starc (Rs 24.75) and Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 23.75). Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ravichandran Ashwin questions whether Cameron Green will be allowed to bowl his full quota for KKR in IPL 2026.

Green’s recent lack of bowling and modest performances raise doubts.

Ashwin suggests teams should deduct salary if players do not meet expected roles.

Ahead of IPL 2026, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has raised concerns over the role of Cameron Green at Kolkata Knight Riders, suggesting the franchise should consider cutting his pay if he does not bowl his full quota.

Brought for a whopping Rs 25.20 crore (Rs 252 million), Green is the most expensive foreign player in IPL history, and for that very reason he will be under close watch when KKR open their campaign against Mumbai Indians on March 29 in Mumbai.

Workload concerns over bowling

Ashwin questioned whether Cricket Australia would allow Green to bowl his full four overs in the IPL, given his importance in Test cricket.

He pointed out that workload management could limit Green’s bowling contribution, which would affect his overall value to the team.

"There is a question about Cameron Green. Will Cricket Australia allow him to bowl all four overs? That is also a possibility. In this scenario, the Australian board is saying to Green that he can play in the IPL, but Test cricket is very important for us, so you can play only this much of workload," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Recent form raises questions

Green has not bowled much in recent months. During the T20 World Cup, he bowled only three overs in two matches and picked up one wicket, while scoring just 24 runs.

Even in domestic cricket and the Ashes, his bowling workload remained low, raising doubts about his readiness as a full-fledged all-rounder going into the IPL.

Call for performance-based pay

Ashwin suggested IPL teams should have clauses to reduce a player’s salary if they do not meet expectations.

"IPL teams also should have an opportunity where if he bowls only two overs, then they should deduct Rs 2 crores. Why not? If he is not able to deliver his four overs, then you should have the right to cut their money, right? When you came into the IPL auction, the expectation was that you would bowl all four overs, and also bat."

"If there is no restriction on bowling, then great, but if there is restriction, the team should be allowed to cut from the contract money."

Referring to team owners like Shah Rukh Khan, Ashwin said franchises invest heavily and should get full value from their players.

"Imagine if you are Shah Rukh Khan, and you have paid Rs 25 crores for a player. But then he comes and says that, 'Sir, I will bowl only one over today, or bowl only 10 balls a day'. How will you feel?" Ashwin added.