IPL Sensation Ashok Sharma on Avoiding Injuries: Prioritising Sleep and Routine

Gujarat Titans' Ashok Sharma reveals his secrets to staying injury-free as a fast bowler in the IPL, emphasising the crucial role of sleep, diet, and a strict daily routine for peak performance and longevity.

IMAGE: GT pacer Ashok Sharma is grateful for the opportunities cricket has provided to improve his family's life and remains grounded despite his IPL success. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points IPL pace sensation Ashok Sharma emphasises the importance of a regimented lifestyle, including timely sleep, to avoid injuries associated with bowling at 150kmph.

Sharma highlights the critical role of recovery, diet, and consistent adherence to a daily routine, including gym and pool sessions, in managing injury risks.

Ashok Sharma, from a farming family, aims to play for India across all formats and values learning from experienced fast bowlers like Ashish Nehra, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Siraj.

Sharma acknowledges the reduced margin for error in the IPL compared to domestic cricket, where mistakes are more likely to be punished.

Bowling in the 150kmph bracket has its inherent risks but latest IPL pace sensation Ashok Sharma firmly believes that a regimented lifestyle, which includes sleeping on time, can significantly help in avoiding breakdowns.

The Gujarat Titans bowler had sent down a thunderous 154.2 kmph delivery against Rajasthan Royals in his second IPL game to attract the attention of the cricketing fraternity.

The 23-year-old was bought by GT for Rs 90 lakh following a successful season for Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He also ended up making his List A and first-class debut last season.

Before him, the likes of Mayank Yadav and Umran Malik have made similar waves only to be sidelined by recurring injuries.

The extra pace is his biggest strength and the speedster from Rajasthan is fully mindful of injury risks and his own ways to manage them.

Ashok Sharma's Injury Prevention Strategy

"If you are a fast bowler, injury will happen. You can only avoid that by sleeping on time, focusing on your recovery and diet. What I follow is doing things on time, I don't skip it. The daily routine that I have I follow strictly.

"There is no compromise on a gym or pool session," said Ashok, who is not obsessed with breaking the 157 kmph record in the IPL.

Ashok belongs to a farming family and trains at the Aravalli Cricket Academy in Jaipur, where Lucknow Super Giants overnight batting star Mukul Choudhary also practices.

Ashok's brother had to give up his cricketing dream as the family could only support either of the two at that time.

Like any budding cricketer, Ashok aspires to play for India.

He gives equal important to all formats and in the GT camp, he talks to head coach Ashish Nehra, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj about fast bowling.

So what are his go to deliveries?

"I like back of the hand slower one and yorker the most," he said.

"I love all formats. Four-day game is very important. Played nine games last year (age group). This year I played four Ranji games. I want to play across formats," said the soft spoken Ashok.

IPL vs Domestic Cricket

When asked about the biggest difference between IPL and domestic cricket, Ashok said, "...margin for error is much lesser in the IPL. You can't make mistakes in IPL while in domestic cricket there are times you would go unpunished for bowling a bad ball."

Ashok is grateful that cricket has allowed him to provide a decent life to his family.

"Life has changed a lot (after the IPL). From where I was to where I am, I got so much to learn. The dream is to play for India.

"For family members, I remain the same. As far as relatives are concerned, rishtedaar toh sabke ek jaise hote hain (when you do well they are with you, when you are struggling, they turn their back on you)," he said with a laugh.