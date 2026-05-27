Aryaman Birla's proud tribute to Rajat Patidar goes viral

Rajat Patidar's sensational unbeaten innings of 93 runs propelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru into the IPL final, sparking celebrations and heartfelt tributes.

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar’s knock leaves Aryaman Birla proud. Photograph: RCB/X

Key Points Rajat Patidar's explosive 93 off 33 balls led RCB to a massive victory.

RCB secured a spot in the IPL final after defeating Gujarat Titans.

Aryaman Birla shared an emotional tribute to Rajat Patidar, acknowledging their long association.

Patidar's leadership and performance were instrumental in RCB's success.

Rajat Patidar produced an innings for the ages, smashing an unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls as Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed into a second consecutive IPL final with a massive 92-run win over Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala on Tuesday night.

The RCB skipper tore apart the GT bowling attack with fearless strokeplay, turning Qualifier 1 into a one-sided contest and sending the Bengaluru camp into celebration mode.

Aryaman Birla's Tribute to Rajat Patidar

RCB chairman Aryaman Birla shared an emotional tribute for Rajat Patidar after the skipper’s stunning match-winning knock against Gujarat Titans.

Aryaman reposted clips from Patidar’s explosive innings on Instagram with the simple caption, 'Rajat bhai' -- a message that carried extra meaning given their long association in Madhya Pradesh cricket.

He later shared more pictures from the memorable night, adding the caption, 'PArTI time last night,' cleverly playing on Patidar’s surname while celebrating the RCB captain’s breathtaking knock that powered the franchise into a second successive IPL final.

Patidar and Birla's Shared History

The two once shared the dressing room as teammates and years later, Aryaman watched proudly as Patidar led RCB into a second successive IPL final with one of the most memorable knocks of the season.

For Aryaman, seeing his former MP teammate now leading RCB from the front clearly made the moment even more special.