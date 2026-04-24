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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar Skips Cake on Sachin's Birthday

IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar Skips Cake on Sachin's Birthday

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 18:14 IST

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Arjun Tendulkar, currently playing for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026, demonstrated his unwavering commitment to cricket by prioritising his diet even on his father Sachin Tendulkar's birthday.

Arjun Tendulkar

IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar politely declined birthday cake, citing his low-sugar diet. Photograph: LSG/X

Key Points

  • Arjun Tendulkar prioritised his cricket discipline even on his father Sachin's birthday.
  • Representing Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024, Arjun kept his birthday wish short and sweet.
  • The young all-rounder's dedication showcases his commitment to his cricket career.

Even on Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday, cricket comes first for his son Arjun Tendulkar.

The young bowling all-rounder, now representing the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2026 season, kept his birthday wish short and heartfelt.

 
 
 
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A post shared by Lucknow Super Giants (@lucknowsupergiants)

 

Arjun Tendulkar's Disciplined Approach

There was one thing missing, though: cake.

Arjun smiled, wished his father, and gently stepped back.

‘Happy birthday, but I’m not going to eat this because I don’t eat sugar very often. I’ll see you soon.’

No fuss. Just a quiet choice.

Even on a day like this, discipline didn’t blink.

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