IPL 2026: 'Arjun Tendulkar khelega hi nahi': Ashwin's brutal take

Arjun Tendulkar's recent transfer to Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 is under scrutiny as Ravichandran Ashwin questions whether he'll get a chance to play amidst fierce competition from established fast bowlers.

IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar faces stiff competition at LSG. Photograph: LSG/X

Key Points Arjun Tendulkar transferred to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from Mumbai Indians (MI) in search of more playing opportunities.

Despite the transfer, Ravichandran Ashwin doubts Arjun Tendulkar will get a chance to play in the LSG playing XI due to strong competition from other fast bowlers.

LSG's fast bowling lineup includes Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, and Mohammad Shami, making it difficult for Arjun Tendulkar to break into the team.

Even before IPL 2026 gets underway, the newly married Arjun Tendulkar’s move to Lucknow Super Giants has come under scrutiny, with former ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin casting serious doubt over his chances of getting a game.

The Goa all-rounder has made the switch from Mumbai Indians to LSG in search of more opportunities, joining via a trade deal while retaining his Rs 30 lakh salary. Arjun’s move brings an end to a five-year stint with MI, where he was first picked up for Rs 20 lakh in 2021 and retained for Rs 30 lakh in both the 2022 and 2025 mega auctions. Despite the backing, he featured in just five matches across those seasons.

While the transfer to the Rishabh Pant-led side appears to offer a fresh start, Ashwin believes the path into the playing XI remains extremely challenging.

Ashwin's Concerns About Tendulkar's Playing Time

‘Arjun Tendulkar khelega hi nahi (Arjun Tendulkar won’t play at all), and let’s not even go there. I think it is very difficult because there are Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, and Mohammad Shami in this lineup. There are so many fast bowlers. How will he play? I don’t think he makes any case unless and until there are a lot of injuries,’ said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

LSG will begin their IPL 2026 campaign on April 1 against Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.