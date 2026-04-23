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Archer makes history as Rajasthan Royals' top wicket-taker

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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April 23, 2026 17:41 IST

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Jofra Archer's impressive performance against Lucknow Super Giants has cemented his place as the leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL

Jofra Archer

IMAGE: Jofra Archer has 68 wickets under his name for the franchise in the IPL. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/X

Key Points

  • Jofra Archer now holds the record for most wickets for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.
  • Archer took three crucial wickets against Lucknow Super Giants, conceding only 20 runs in his four overs.
  • Rajasthan Royals are currently second in the IPL points table after their win against LSG.

English seamer Jofra Archer became the leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday.

He took three wickets in the match and overtook Australian all-rounder Shane Watson's tally of 67 wickets in the IPL. Now, Archer has 68 wickets under his name for the franchise in the IPL.

 

Playing his 54th IPL game for the franchise, Archer conceded just 20 runs in his four overs, including a maiden and claimed three crucial wickets, while his team was defending a modest total of 159 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Archer's Record-Breaking IPL Performance

Jofra Archer

Watson played 84 matches for RR and took 67 wickets at an average of 27.83 and an economy of 7.55. Watson last played for the Royals in the 2015 season.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who played for the franchise from 2022 to 2024, is third in the list of wicket-takers with 66 wickets under his name. He played just 46 matches and claimed wickets at an average of 22.80.

Key Contributions to Rajasthan Royals' Victory

Archer has bowled four maidens out of the 208 overs he has bowled for the franchise. The premier fast bowler made his IPL debut with RR in 2018 and was a key part till the 2020 season. He rejoined the franchise ahead of the 2025 season and has now become one of the most important parts of the squad.

The Royals successfully defended 159 runs against LSG on the back of top performances from their fast bowlers. Nandre Burger (27/2) and Brijesh Sharma (18/2) also played key roles in RR's big 40-run win over the hosts.

Rajasthan Royals currently stand in second place in the points table after this win and will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi

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