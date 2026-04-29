IPL 2026: Anuj Rawat reveals Gill's leadership secret

Gujarat Titans' Anuj Rawat highlights the significance of preparation and lauds Shubman Gill's composed leadership in IPL 2026, while also crediting Matthew Hayden for improving his power-hitting abilities.

IMAGE: Anuj Rawat praises Shubman Gill's composed and mature leadership. Photograph: Anuj Rawat/Instagram

Key Points Anuj Rawat emphasises the importance of consistent preparation and mental freshness during the long IPL tournament.

Rawat praises Shubman Gill's composed and mature leadership, highlighting his ability to balance aggression with calmness.

Matthew Hayden's advice on power-hitting has helped Rawat enhance his skills for his middle-order batting role.

Rawat acknowledges Glenn Phillips as a 'gun fielder' for the Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat emphasised the importance of preparation and mental freshness during long tournaments like the Indian Premier League, while also praising skipper Shubman Gill for his composed leadership.

Speaking to ANI ahead of GT's clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, Rawat said that maintaining consistency in preparation is key to staying ready for opportunities.

Importance Of Preparation And Mental Freshness

"I think as a cricketer, you must keep doing your own preparation because you get that environment to prepare whenever you get the chance. That is a very important time, both mentally and physically--how you keep yourself fresh and wait for your opportunity," Rawat said.

Shubman Gill's Calm And Composed Leadership

On Gill's captaincy, Rawat hailed visible improvement and maturity in the young leader's approach, highlighting his ability to balance aggression with composure.

"I saw improvement in Gill's captaincy last year as well and even during the England Test tour. This year, he has shown a lot of calmness. There is a time to be aggressive and a time to stay calm, and that has been clearly visible. It feels good when your captain leads like this," the 26-year-old added.

Matthew Hayden's Influence On Power-Hitting

Rawat also spoke about the influence of GT's batting coach Matthew Hayden, particularly in enhancing his power-hitting skills suited to his middle-order role.

"The main advice I have taken from him is about power hitting. As a middle-order batter, my role is to finish innings strongly. He has guided me on how to extend my arms and generate power for bigger sixes, and I am working on that," Rawat said.

He further lauded teammate Glenn Phillips for his fielding abilities, calling him a "gun fielder."

"I think he is a gun fielder," Rawat remarked.

Anuj Rawat's IPL Journey

For those unversed, Anuj began his IPL journey with Rajasthan Royals, who signed him for Rs 80 lakh ahead of the 2021 season, before he later moved to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

He was part of the Bengaluru franchise from 2022 to 2024, joining them for Rs 3.4 crore. Known for his aggressive left-handed batting, Rawat featured in 22 matches during his stint, scoring 318 runs, including a half-century with RCB. His standout performance came in 2022 when he scored a fine 66 against the Mumbai Indians.

After his time with RCB, Rawat was picked up by the Gujarat Titans for the 2025 season at his base price of Rs 30 lakh. The Uttarakhand-born cricketer was retained for the 2026 season and currently serves as a backup wicketkeeper-batter for the franchise.

Gujarat Titans' Performance In IPL 2026

In the ongoing 2026 season, GT, under the leadership of Gill, are placed fifth on the points table. The side has won four and lost four of their eight matches, earning eight points with a net run rate of -0.475.

On the other hand, defending champions Bengaluru occupy the second spot. The Rajat Patidar-led side have recorded six wins and two losses in eight games, amassing 12 points with a net run rate of 1.919.

Both sides will now face each other in a high-voltage clash at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on April 30.