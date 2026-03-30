IPL 2026: Aniket Verma Proves He's No One-Season Wonder

Aniket Verma's explosive innings in the IPL 2026 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru proves his talent and potential as a rising star in the Indian Premier League.

IMAGE: Aniket Verma on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Aniket Verma scored a quickfire 43 off 18 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026's opening game.

His performance in IPL 2026 follows a successful IPL 2025 season where he scored 236 runs at a high strike rate.

Despite SRH's top-order collapse, Verma's innings helped them post a competitive total of 201/9.

His journey to the IPL involved overcoming personal hardships and excelling in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru kicked off the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season in grand style as the defending champions defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets at the M Chinnaswamy stadoum on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

But SRH finisher Aniket Verma made sure that he did not get reduced to a one season wonder.

When he was clearing the boundaries last season and finished IPL 2025 with 236 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 166.19, he announced his arrival in IPL 2026 with a breathtaking 43 off just 18 balls against RCB, proving that his impressive debut season was no fluke.

Aniket Verma's Impactful Innings

With SRH's top order crumbling early -- Abhishek Sharma (7 off 8 balls), Travis Head (11 off 9 balls) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (1 off 6 balls) all dismissed cheaply in the Powerplay -- the 24-year-old finisher stepped up when it mattered most.

Sunrisers staged a strong recovery from an early collapse to post a competitive 201/9. But chasing a formidable target of 202, RCB reached the finish line with 26 balls to spare, fueled by vintage brilliance from Virat Kohli and a destructive knock from Devdutt Padikkal.

Aniket had already turned heads in IPL 2025 with a blistering 74 off 41 against Delhi Capitals -- yet, like his 43 off 18 in the opener, it went in vain as SRH were bowled out for 163.

But what impressed most on opening night was his evolution as a batter. Aniket, who struggled against slower short balls last season, dispatched them with confidence this time.

His Personal Journey

Behind the power-hitting and match-winning knocks lies a story of resilience and sacrifice. Aniket lost his mother when he was just three years old. His uncle was his guardian and biggest supporter. West Indies legend Ian Bishop highlighted these struggles during commentary and also informed how his performances in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League paved the way to the IPL.

In the 2024 season, he scored 244 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 205 for Bhopal Leopards. Those performances caught SRH's attention and the franchise signed Aniket for his base price of Rs 30 lakh at the IPL 2025 auction.

Nicknamed 'Jhansi ka Rajkumar (The Prince of Jhansi)', Aniket Verma arrived at IPL 2026 with high expectations and is living up to the billing.