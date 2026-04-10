IPL 2026: Out Or Not Out? Allen's Dismissal Sparks Controversy

Fans on social media criticised the lack of thorough review, especially in a key moment early in the match.

IMAGE: Digvesh Rathi was very close to the boundary cushions when he caught Finn Allen off Prince Yadav's bowling. Photographs: Screengrab via X

Key Points Finn Allen was given out despite a suspected boundary infringement.

The incident took place during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants game in Kolkata.

Third umpire K N Ananthapadmanabhan spent little time reviewing the decision. Fans and exper ts questioned the lack of detailed scrutiny.

Umpiring errors are fast becoming the talking point of IPL 2026, with yet another controversial decision leaving players and fans fuming.

A glaring umpiring error marred the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata on Thursday, April 9, 2026, as KKR opener Finn Allen was wrongly given out despite clear evidence of a boundary infringement.

The incident took place in the second over bowled by LSG pacer Prince Yadav. Allen top-edged a delivery towards the third man region, where fielder Digvesh Rathi initially misjudged the ball before backtracking towards the boundary.

Rathi completed the catch, but replays showed his left foot making contact with the boundary rope during the effort.

Third umpire's quick call sparks criticism

Despite the catch appearing contentious, Third Tmpire K N Ananthapadmanabhan took little time to review the footage and ruled Allen out.

The decision sparked immediate backlash, with television replays indicating it should have been given a boundary.

Fans on social media criticised the lack of thorough review, especially in a key moment early in the match.

IPL 2026 sees rising concerns over officiating standards

The controversy adds to a growing list of umpiring errors this season. In the tournament opener, RCB's Phil Salt was involved in a similar incident when he took a catch near the boundary to dismiss SRH's Heinrich Klaasen.

In that case, the third umpire asked for additional camera angles, but with no conclusive footage available, the decision went in favour of the fielding side.

Later replays suggested the boundary rope may have been touched, fuelling further debate.

With such errors continuing to surface, concerns are growing over consistency and the standard of decision-making.

Social media users warned that in a format where matches are often decided by fine margins, repeated lapses risk undermining both the contest and the credibility of officiating in the IPL.