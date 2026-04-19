IPL 2026: Allan Border rings bell at Eden Gardens ahead of KKR vs RR game

IMAGE: Allan Boarder ringing the iconic bell at the Eden Gardens at the start of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match on Sunday. Photographs: BCCI

Former Australia captain Allan Border rang the iconic Eden Gardens bell ahead of Match No. 28 of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata on April 19, 2026.

Border was joined by Sourav Ganguly, who is currently serving as President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), along with other CAB officials for the ceremonial moment.

The bell, installed at the historic venue in 2016, is rung just minutes before the start of every match. It has since become a cherished tradition.

Former India skipper Kapil Dev had the honour of being the first to ring the bell when the tradition began.

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Before the start of the fixture, Border marked the occasion by ringing the bell, signalling the beginning of the contest. The gesture added a touch of legacy to the evening as the two sides prepared to take the field.

As part of the ceremony, CAB officials presented Border with a memento as a token of appreciation for his contribution to the game and his presence at the venue.

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