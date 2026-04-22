IPL 2026: 'All Okay?': Krunal's Reaction Fuels Hardik Rift Buzz

Rumours of a feud between the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, are swirling after Krunal's ambiguous comments and on-field interactions during the IPL.

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya's exuberant celebration after dismissing Hardik Pandya in an IPL match raised eyebrows. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Krunal Pandya's recent appearance on 'RCB Insider' has reignited speculation about his relationship with Hardik Pandya.

Krunal's 'All okay' response to a question about fighting with Hardik has been interpreted in various ways.

Earlier this month, observers noted a physical distance between the Pandya brothers during the Mumbai Indians-RCB game.

A surprise bouncer from Krunal to Hardik during the match added to the speculation about tension between the brothers.

Speculation around the Pandya brothers refuses to die down and Krunal Pandya's latest appearance has only added fuel to the chatter about his equation with Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya.

On April 22, Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Krunal during the RCB Insider show hosted on the RCB social media platform by Danish Sait -- who plays the comedic character Mr Nags -- was asked directly about his relationship with Hardik.

When Sait quipped, 'All good there, or any fighting?' -- a playful nod to the legendary WWE siblings Kane and Undertaker, known for their mix of partnerships and rivalries -- Krunal responded with a laugh, saying, 'All okay.'

Even so, the brief laughter has reignited speculation about the brothers’ bond.

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Krunal Pandya's Comments Spark Debate

Krunal had previously downplayed any tension, praising Hardik and Kieron Pollard as among the best finishers in world cricket. Yet, the lighthearted exchange with Mr Nags has sparked fresh curiosity about whether the Pandya brothers are experiencing a more distant phase.

On-Field Interactions Fuel Speculation

The whispers first gained attention earlier this month when Mumbai Indians faced RCB at the Wankhede stadium, where Krunal and Hardik seemed to keep some physical distance on the field.

Interestingly, during the match, Krunal bowled a surprise bouncer at Hardik -- a variation he's been using this IPL season. Hardik ducked just in time.

Later, when Hardik was dismissed, Krunal's celebration was noticeably intense, leaving observers to wonder if there's a new dynamic between them.

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