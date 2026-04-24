Akeal Hosein credits pitch reading, plans after CSK's big win over MI

Akeal Hosein explains how adapting to pitch conditions helped him claim four wickets as Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 103 runs in IPL 2026.

IMAGE: Akeal Hosein starred in CSK's win over MI with a four-wicket haul on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Following Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) emphatic 103-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein spoke about adapting to conditions, learning from team discussions, and executing plans effectively after registering a match-winning four-wicket haul.

Key Points Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 103 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Hosein credited early pitch conditions, saying the ball “held and gripped” due to fresh grass.

He highlighted the importance of adapting quickly and doing homework on red-soil and black-soil pitches.

Samson's second century of the season continued his T20 purple patch, while Akael's four-wicket haul played a crucial role in giving MI timely jolts and containing their fiery batting line-up, as they fell 103 runs short while chasing 208 at Wankhede Stadium, continuing their poor run in the tournament.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Akeal said he was not overly surprised by the assistance offered by the pitch, highlighting how early conditions played a role in the ball gripping and slowing down.

"Not too surprised. There are times when you get grass, fresh grass on the pitch, and the ball tends to hold and grip a bit," he said.

The WI spinner said that for him, it was all about executing his plan to the best of his abilities and contributing to the team's cause. He also spoke on working in collaboration with coaches for gaining more knowledge on bowling on red soil, black soil pitches, the properties these surfaces have and what kind of balls work.

"Happy to have contributed to the team's win and with my performance. I have been trying to pick the coaches' and players' brains on red soil, black soil, what it does, and which deliveries work. I was pretty happy with how I went about it today, because it can be a bit challenging if you do not adapt to the conditions quickly. Some deliveries come on a bit slower, some surfaces react differently. It is about just trying to do your homework as fast as possible," he said.

Akeal's four-wicket haul made him only the second CSK bowler after Noor Ahmad to achieve a four-wicket haul against MI, and the first CSK bowler to do so at Wankhede Stadium.

Hosei said there was no particular reason behind his hand-on-face celebration.

"Everybody seems to have their own mask. Noor (Ahmad) has a mask, a couple of footballers have their masks so I just chose this one. Nothing too much behind it; it's just about celebrating small victories," he said.

Hosein praised Sanju Samson for a calculated 101 not out which set the tone for CSK.

"At one point if we kept losing wickets, we could have fell short. We could have scored anyway around 160, 170. So Sanju staying there right till the end and being calculated as well..." he said.

"He knew that they only basically had five bowlers. They had to bring in someone who didn't get into the game as early as they should and he calculated well and took on that new bowler in the end," Hosein said.