Abhishek Nayar Confident Varun Chakravarthy Will Bounce Back

Despite recent struggles, Kolkata Knight Riders' coach Abhishek Nayar is confident that mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy will rediscover his form and make a strong comeback in the IPL.

IMAGE: Despite low returns, Varun Chakravarthy is in a good head space, says Abhishek Nayar. Photograph: KKR/X

Key Points KKR coach Abhishek Nayar expresses full support for Varun Chakravarthy, confident he will overcome his current form slump.

Nayar believes Chakravarthy is mentally strong and capable of bouncing back despite teams playing him well.

KKR acquired Cameron Green as a potential long-term replacement for Andre Russell, focusing on his all-round capabilities.

Matheesha Pathirana is expected to join the KKR squad after undergoing fitness tests and practice matches organised by Sri Lanka Cricket.

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Abhishek Nayar has thrown his weight firmly behind mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, insisting it is "inevitable" that the out-of-form mystery spinner will rediscover his touch despite a string of underwhelming outings.

Chakravarthy's recent struggles have become a talking point, but Nayar maintained that the wrist spinner remains mentally strong and capable of overcoming yet another challenging phase in his career.

"Over the years, he's gone through a lot of adversity. As a franchise, as a support staff, we back him. I don't think there's any issue," Nayar said on the eve of KKR's first home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"But yes, teams are playing him well. It doesn't mean he can't come back. It just means it's another challenge in his life, like he's had before.

"And we are trying and we are hoping, and in every way backing him. I hope the fans of the world do too. Whether it's this game or in the future, it's inevitable that he will bounce back like he has in the past."

Chakravarthy's mindset is still strong

The numbers however underline the concern. Chakravarthy endured a difficult T20 World Cup, conceding at an economy rate of 9.24 despite finishing with 14 wickets -- joint-highest alongside Jasprit Bumrah. His woes began from the South Africa match as he was taken to cleaners leaking 47 runs as India suffered a heavy defeat to South Africa.

The trend continued in the IPL opener, where Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton took him apart.

The spinner returned wicketless figures of 0/48 as KKR failed to defend 210, slumping to a six-wicket defeat at the Wankhede.

Yet, Nayar insisted that there is no dip in the bowler's mindset.

"I honestly believe mentally he's in a very good space -- actually in a better space than he's been in previous years.

"Yes, he's accomplished a lot over the past year, which has increased expectations. Everyone always knew Varun Chakravarthy is a terrific bowler, but the expectation has grown because of what he's done for India."

'Oppositions will try and take him on'

Nayar also pointed to data to suggest that there has been no drastic change in Chakravarthy's bowling despite talks about his struggling lengths.

"Statistically, he's pretty much bowled the same speeds that he always has. HawkEye suggests he's bowled the same lengths. But sometimes players just play you better than what you're doing."

He also pointed out conditions at the Wankhede Stadium where even spinners found little assistance.

"It was a very good pitch -- one that challenged all spinners. Ironically, only one wicket was taken by a spinner.

"Varun bowls in phases where he's always going to be challenged. As an opposition, if you're planning against KKR, you're going to try and take him down.

"There will be times when teams succeed and times when they don't. As a player, he understands that."

While teams may look to target Chakravarthy, Nayar made it clear that KKR will continue to back him in key phases rather than shield him.

"At times, you want to protect a bowler and use him when he can be more effective. But the nature of the game is to put your best players in positions to perform.

"If he picks up wickets in those phases, he becomes a completely different bowler."

Cameron Green as Russell's Potential Successor

Nayar also addressed questions around their high-profile acquisition Cameron Green, who is yet to bowl due to workload management following back surgery -- an issue that has left them short on pace options.

Nayar revealed that the franchise had gone all out for the Australian as a long-term successor to Andre Russell's all-round role.

"When we went into the auction, it was simple -- if Russell wasn't there, who is the next best all-rounder in the world who can take that legacy forward in a different role? We felt Cameron Green could do that for us.

"It's just unfortunate that he hasn't been able to bowl so far."

He stressed that auction decisions are made with a long-term vision rather than immediate returns.

"The idea of picking a player is not short-sighted. You look at what a player has done over the years and the skill set he possesses.

"There are things that are not in your control -- injuries, fitness -- but we invest in what a player can bring at his best, and we know what Green can do."

Update on Matheesha Pathirana's Availability

On Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, Nayar said clarity had emerged regarding his availability, with the bowler set to undergo fitness tests before joining the squad.

"There's been a lot of clarity on the dates. We're hoping he can go through those fitness tests and the practice matches Sri Lanka Cricket has organised.

"Once those formalities are done, fingers crossed, we'll have him with us," he signed off.