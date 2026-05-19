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Home  » Cricket » Aaron Praises SRH's Young Quickies, Klaasen After Playoff Berth

Aaron Praises SRH's Young Quickies, Klaasen After Playoff Berth

By REDIFF CRICKET
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May 19, 2026 16:06 IST

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Heinrich Klaasen, emerging pacers give SRH winning edge as they beat Chennnai Super Kings to book a berth in the IPL 2026 Play-offs.

SRH's bowling coach Varun Aaron credited young Indian pace duo of Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain for their 'dedication and hard work'

IMAGE: SRH's bowling coach Varun Aaron credited young Indian pace duo of Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain for their 'dedication and hard work' in IPL 2026 and the lead up to the tournament. Photograph: BCCI

With Sunrisers Hyderabad sealing a playoff spot, their bowling coach Varun Aaron lauded the efforts of pacers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, saying their hunger to learn had stood out.

Key Points

  • SRH bowling coach Varun Aaron lauded pacers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain
  • Aaron also highlighted Heinrich Klaasen's standout season and his all-round impact with the bat.
  • Klaasen has amassed 555 runs in 13 matches this season, underlining his consistency and influence in the middle order.

Sunrisers Hyderabad ensured an IPL 2026 playoff berth with a smooth five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Monday.

 

'A lot of credit goes to Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain because both of them are extremely eager to learn and have set their sights firmly on playing for India. When young players have that kind of ambition, the dedication and hard work naturally follow.

'Both of them put in tremendous effort not just during the tournament, but even in the build-up to the IPL. Our preparations with them actually began almost two months before the season, where we organised specialised camps and worked closely on different aspects of their bowling. The most impressive thing was how receptive they were to learn,' Aaron said at a post-match press conference on Tuesday.

On middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen's standout season, Aaron highlighted his all-round impact with the bat, noting that his ability to accelerate scoring while also rotating the strike effectively has been a key feature of his performances.

Klaasen has amassed 555 runs in 13 matches this season, underlining his consistency and influence in the middle order.

'One area where we struggled last season was closing out games when the top order didn't fully deliver, but this year Heinrich Klaasen has taken on that responsibility brilliantly.

'What makes him special is how effortlessly he can shift gears, from rotating strike at run-a-ball to suddenly accelerating at eight or nine runs an over. That transition is extremely difficult, but Klaasen makes it look very natural,' Aaron said.

'The innings he played in this game (vs CSK) was another example of his quality, especially some of the shots against spin, where he created room and struck boundaries off the back foot with remarkable ease,' he added.

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